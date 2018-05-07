InstantGMP™ INV – Robust Biopharmaceutical Inventory Management Software

It’s no secret that the biopharmaceutical and biotech industries are heavily regulated – but for many companies, choosing an inventory and warehouse management system presents unique challenges due to the degree of compliance needed. The breadth and expanse of inventory items, coupled with complete traceability requirements, necessitate a software designed specifically for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Cary, NC (PRUnderground) May 7th, 2018

There are numerous inventory management solutions available, but none other that meet FDA requirements and budget constraints. InstantGMP™ INV is a validated software that was created by pharmaceutical industry experts and provides necessary inventory controls with leverageable benefits at an affordable price point.

Comprehensive Inventory Control

InstantGMP INV’s functionalities provide the workflows needed to efficiently manage and organize all types of inventory for a company. At its core, InstantGMP reinforces current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) with real-time, interactive usage.

Benefits of InstantGMP™ INV

· Provides complete traceability through real-time material tracking and tracing

· Increases inventory control through partial receipts and split lots

· Boosts productivity by centralizing inventory commands to a singular screen and by encouraging users to utilize barcode labels and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant digital signatures

· Users are always “in the know” through real-time updates

· Seamlessly move inventory between bin locations, facilities, and rooms

· Simplifies users’ abilities to quickly find materials

· The software comes fully validated and does not require additional IQ/OQ

This software is ideal for companies looking to improve their overall organization and management of inventory. InstantGMP™ INV is already integrated with electronic batch records or document management and is customization friendly in case companies decide to add additional features and functionalities.

About InstantGMP, Inc.

InstantGMP, Inc. is the creator behind the InstantGMP™ software that organizes and manages manufacturing processes with the goal of improving batch quality and consistency across several different industry verticals; including biopharmaceuticals, biotech, cannabis, CBD & hemp, cosmetics, dietary supplements, e-liquids, and medical devices. The software is the brain-child of Dr. Richard Soltero, pharmaceutical veteran, and quality extraordinaire.