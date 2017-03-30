Instant Granite Vinyl Covering Gives Countertops a Sleek New Look on a Budget

Easy-to-install vinyl covering from Instant Granite can give outdated countertops the look of granite or marble-for a fraction of the price.

Instant Granite manufacturers countertop vinyl in granite, marble, and stone designs. The vinyl can be used to cover counter surfaces in kitchens, laundry rooms, bathrooms, and more. It can transform old, outdated countertops into sleek, stylish surfaces in a manner of minutes. It’s the perfect innovation for people on a budget who want a new look for their kitchen, and those value propositions are the reason why media everywhere is picking up this trend.

Several high-profile media outlets have featured Instant Granite, including:

Instant Granite is also a popular topic in the blogosphere. Power blogger Rachel Elizabeth has featured the product in her “Creates” home beautification blog.

Elizabeth wanted to replace the granite in her home with marble but was daunted by the $7,000 price tag. She considered Rustoleum paint kits but worried about messing up and compromising her home’s resale value. That’s when she discovered Instant Granite. She tested the durability of the vinyl covering by subjecting it to hot pots and standing water and was so confident in its quality that she used the material to recover all surfaces in her kitchen. Elizabeth then created her own installation tutorial for Instant Granite and featured it on her blog.

“Rachel Elizabeth is a well-respected blogger with a very sizable following, and we are honored to be featured on her blog,” said Alison Smith, owner of Instant Granite. “We are pleased that she recognizes the quality and affordability of our product and that she has given it her stamp of approval.”

Instant Granite’s diy granite countertops are available in Chestnut, Luna Pearl, Ubatuba Black, Venetian Gold, and Italian Marble. The patterns are not just computer-generated look-a-likes. Instant Granite works closely with graphic designers to recreate patterns that are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing.

Instant Granite lasts for years, is fade-resistant, simple to clean, and can be removed without damaging countertops. The product features “no-bubble adhesive” which allows you to avoid the hassles of sloppy installation. To learn more about Instant Granite or to place your order, visit www.InstantGranite.com .

About Instant Granite

Instant Granite diy granite and marble countertop vinyl can be used to protect or upgrade counters in a kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, workshop, or wet-bar. Carefully-designed from conception to installation, the superior quality of Instant Granite makes it ideal for use on tables, in closets, for school and craft projects, and even to cover walls.