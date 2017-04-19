InstaHealthy Appoints Health & Wellness Impresario as Chief of Operations

Effective Healthy Vending Expert Brings Business Blueprints with Proven Success and Growth

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

InstaHealthy USA, an Innovative Healthy Vending and Micro Market company operating on a people-first philosophy, announced today that seasoned healthy vending and healthcare social entrepreneur Libby Ellis has joined their Board of Directors and is appointed the new Chief Operating Officer. Libby will be executing a proven operations process, partnership development, client growth & management, and team performance enhancement.

“As a Sales and Management Professional with success in the Health Wellness and Healthcare industries, Libby brings to InstaHealthy a career of experience in building effective, mutually beneficial relationship skills and leadership to fuel business growth,” says Ryan O’Keefe, CEO of InstaHealthy USA. “With Libby managing our business development, partnership process and enhancing our team development performance to drive InstaPartners engagement, we will ensure the creation of a transformational business roadmap.”

LIbby joins InstaHealthy USA with extensive background and education in health & fitness management with a Master’s Degree in Exercise Physiology with specialties in Physiological Aspects of Aging, Advanced CardioRespiratory Physiology, Injuries & Special Populations, and Athletic Conditioning. In addition, she has developed a top ranked healthy vending franchise in Seattle from start-up to operational profitability while serving as Franchisor Business Development Consultant and New Franchisee Mentor as well as previous experience as an award winning and top ranked Sales Representative for Johnson & Johnson,

“InstaHealthy’s innovative approach to creating Partnerships in the healthy vending space is so refreshing and an authentic commitment to the measure of success,” says Libby Ellis.

Since its inception, the Southern California company has made its presence known from coast-to-coast, with the addition of twenty partners throughout California, Massachusetts, Utah, Indiana, Florida, New York, Arizona, New Jersey and Louisiana. In an effort to stay true to the core of healthy vending’s purpose, all products placed in InstaHealthy’s Vending Machines and Micro Markets are held to the standard of being free of preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup. Of the locations secured in these regions, key placements have spanned the likes of shared workplaces, technology companies, education facilities, law firms and more.

As part of its business model, InstaHealthy USA’s location procurement team seeks placement for its partner’s Healthy Vending machines in locations with consistent traffic, such as education facilities, sports complexes, fitness studios and hospitals. The self-serve Micro Markets are best suited for corporate locations with more than 150 employees, which are also procured by the InstaHealthy USA team.

For more information on InstaHealthy, it’s Partner program, or to receive a free Healthy Vending machine or Micro Market in your location, visit www.InstaHealthyUSA.com or call toll free (888) 243-8074.

About InstaHealthy

Launching its business opportunity in October 2015, InstaHealthy USA is a people-first healthy vending company based in Southern California. To its Partners, it offers a Healthy Vending and Micro Market business opportunity, which is strongly focused on bringing high-quality products and services to the forefront of every transaction.

InstaHealthy offers state-of-the art technology, with machines featuring a cloud-based management system, a cashless payment acceptor, Energy Star-rated machines and a Sensit-guaranteed delivery program. The POS experience also offers the only cloud-based self-checkout kiosk with an app market – boasting more than 100 consumer and business- oriented programs – along with social media integration.