Shelley, who has lived with cerebral palsy most of his life, is raising awareness and funds via crowdfunding

Inspirational Speaker and Author Blake B. Shelley Announces GoFundMe Campaign (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

At six months old, Blake B. Shelley was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and while many might see CP as a disability, Shelley has used his talents to raise awareness for the disorder while offering inspiration for people from all walks of life.

His first book, “Breaking Chains: The 6 Links of Turning Bondage Into Tools of Freedom”, is a five-star rated title that can found on Amazon. In the book, Shelley shares with readers his strategies for overcoming obstacles. Now, he has announced the debut of his second book, “99 Motivational Quotes to Break Your Chains!”.

While Shelley’s books are for everyone, he aims to spread awareness and funds for cerebral palsy.

Shelley has just launched a GoFundMe campaign in which he is raising funds to further print hardcover versions of his books while raising funds for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Hospital for Children. $2 of each donation to Shelley’s GoFundMe campaign will go to the cause.

When people donate to Shelley’s GoFundMe campaign, they are helping support a powerful awareness campaign that also reaches out to anyone who finds themselves struggling with something that’s holding them back.

According to the CDC, approximately 10,000 babies born in the U.S. each year will develop cerebral palsy, and anywhere from 1,200-1,500 preschool-age children are diagnosed with CP annually (source: UCP.org Fact Sheet).

“As an individual with a physical disability, I have faced and conquered unique challenges in my personal and professional life,” said Shelley. “Although my challenges look different than other people’s, I have found that the lessons I’ve learned are beneficial and can be applied to all challenges.”

A just-released video offers a look into Shelley’s life and the mission of his Breaking Chains Cerebral Palsy Awareness Campaign.

More information about the campaign can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/breaking-chains-bookscp-awareness .

Media kit: https://www.blakebshelley.com/media-kit/

About Blake B. Shelley

Blake B. Shelley is a motivational speaker, author, and expert on overcoming challenges and reaching goals through planning and self-reflection. He offers inspiration through sharing his experiences of living with cerebral palsy. Media kit available at https://www.blakebshelley.com/media-kit/.