InSight Mobile Data’s Complete Fleet Safety Program to help fleets improve and reward safe driving

This diverse set of services helps fleets encourage high-level driving performance that delivers results, boosts employee morale and promotes a culture of safety.

California, MD (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

InSight Mobile Data, Inc. is launching a newly enhanced Complete Fleet Safety Program to help fleets embrace the benefits of improved driver behavior and safety across the board, and create a culture of driving safety and awareness that extends to the entire organization. The program assists with all aspects of creating, implementing and managing a company-wide fleet safety program, through a diverse offering of managed services that can be configured to meet the specific needs of any operation. When properly applied and managed, these services will help encourage high-level driving performance that delivers quantifiable results, enhances reputations, boosts employee morale and permeates organizations from top to bottom.

Many fleet management and driver behavior software services do a good job of collecting driver behavior data,” said Andrew de la Chapelle, Director of Business Development for InSight. “Some may even provide video using cameras to back the data up. However, most busy fleet managers and owners lack the expertise, time and resources to properly implement these services and analyze the data they produce. They also don’t have time to apply insights gained to improve the overall safety and efficiency of their operation.

“This is exactly what the Complete Fleet Safety Program delivers. It empowers fleets to capitalize on the safety and financial benefits of improved driving, even as it boosts company morale and protects drivers on multiple fronts. By taking advantage of these comprehensive services, fleet managers and driver supervisors can now effectively reduce their risk, improve on-road safety, and realize measurable improvements, while managing the fleets day-to-day operations,” said de la Chapelle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), roughly 94% of all vehicle-related crashes are the result of human error. Human error and related statistical findings revealed that:

80% of vehicle crashes are the result of distracted driving

26% of crashes involve cell phone use

32% of motor vehicle fatalities involve speeding

InSight’s Complete Fleet Safety Program is structured around six components that support and manage driving safety improvements from both a technological and operational standpoint: Telematics and Video Capture; Driver Risk Analysis and Modification; Driver Assessment, Coaching and Training; Strategic Fleet Program Structure; Policy Review and Implementation; and Loss Prevention and Claims Review.

“The overarching goal of this program is simple: every driver, safe at home, every night. Fleets that can achieve that goal will also benefit from both a profit and reputation standpoint, because they are better equipped to serve their customers more safely and effectively,” said John Eller, CEO of InSight Mobile Data. Since 1998, InSight has been focused on delivering better visibility into all activities taking place in the field. Safer driving is a natural extension of that, but it’s also something our customers care deeply about.”

“By aggregating accurate and comprehensive driver data and thoroughly reviewing their current operations, procedures and safety initiatives, organizations minimize their exposure to risk,” summarized de la Chapelle. “It’s this holistic approach to fleet safety that truly assists companies in establishing and maintaining a company-wide culture of safety.”

About InSight Mobile Data

InSight Mobile Data develops innovative, flexible fleet management, asset tracking and mobility solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. For nearly 20 years, InSight has remained independently operated and employee-owned to preserve a uniquely close and collaborative relationship with our customers, designing customized solutions to meet specific business needs. InSight’s StreetEagle® solutions platform provides the ability to capture, analyze and integrate mission-critical data from ALL mobile assets – vehicles, equipment and workers – in one fully configurable and user-friendly service. www.insightmobiledata.com