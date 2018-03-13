InSight Mobile Data introduces StreetEagle® LiveCam, adding driver cameras to telematics platform

LiveCam adds to StreetEagle’s suite of safety-first features that give managers and supervisors accurate data to coach drivers, reduce risk and recognize high performance

California, MD (PRUnderground) March 13th, 2018

InSight Mobile Data, Inc., a leading provider of mobile resource management (MRM), driver safety and mobile work tools for fleets of all sizes, announces the release of StreetEagle® LiveCam . LiveCam reinforces InSight Mobile Data’s commitment to help organizations with mobile resources build a culture of safety by providing drivers with tools that protect and empower them. LiveCam is a high-capacity digital recorder that mounts on the inside windshield and captures interior and exterior views of the vehicle. Fleet managers can access a live feed or historical video (and optional audio) clips of any driver in action, which can be used for driver coaching, insurance claims, legal disputes and much more.

The LiveCam solution features a dual-facing, windshield-mounted camera capable of capturing live video of both the road in front of the vehicle, and the person driving it. The solution also provides the option to add additional cameras mounted in important areas both inside and outside the vehicle if required, and delivers both real-time (live) and archived video clips that are accessible from multiple through StreetEagle desktop and mobile apps.

“One of the significant advantages of the LiveCam solution is how seamlessly it integrates into the StreetEagle software platform,” said Doug Hawley, COO for InSight. “Any basic camera mounted on the window or dash can capture video – but having that video accessible from a vehicle history report, or any point on a map, or through a link in an email alert makes all the difference for a supervisor trying to gather critical data after a specific incident or violation. Fleet owners and managers could easily purchase stand-alone cameras for their vehicles, but they would find it difficult and time-consuming to manually pair telematics data to video clips downloaded to a physical device – and then manage the video clips for future use. When it’s all integrated into one solution, these headaches go away.”

The camera hardware incorporated into the LiveCam solution is provided by Rosco Vision Systems, a global leader of automotive vision safety products for over a hundred years. The collaboration between InSight and Rosco, both pioneering companies in their respective industries, seemed like a natural fit for both parties. “We’re excited to partner with InSight Mobile Data to bring the power of video to the StreetEagle platform,” said John Fontana, Videomatics Program Manager for Rosco. “Rosco has been in the automotive vision safety industry for over 110 years and we value partnerships with companies like InSight to build better safety solutions for our customers. Integrating our cameras with Insight’s StreetEagle software adds to an already powerful safety tool and equips fleet managers with video evidence for their telematics data.”

For organizations with multiple vehicles on the road, capturing driver and in-cab video is critical when it comes to reducing costly accidents and minimizing risk. According to a Federally-funded study conducted at Virginia Tech’s Transportation Institute, 90% of all crashes are caused by human error, and safety-related events (hard braking, sudden swerving or aggressive acceleration) declined by 52% for companies that had in-vehicle cameras installed and used them for coaching. These statistics indicate when organizations invest in vehicle cameras and pair them with driver coaching they experience significant benefits, both tangible and intangible. Besides reducing accidents and their associated costs (repairs, insurance premiums, vehicle down time), drivers are also provided an extra layer of protection against false accident claims, while managers/owners are given a powerful tool to help manage risk.

“LiveCam was designed to provide added visibility into any event that can be monitored and triggered by the StreetEagle telematics system,” explained Chris Eller, InSight’s Director of Product Development. “With over 50+ events to monitor, and advanced location/date/time filtering, supervisors can tag virtually any event of interest with a snapshot of the vehicles’ activity, and couple it with a 20 second video clip. Whether it’s aggressive driving, a PTO event for proof of service, or motion after hours, StreetEagle LiveCam automates the capture of video that safety managers care about – and delivers it to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.”

About Rosco, Inc.

Rosco is a leading global manufacturer of automotive vision safety products to the bus and truck marketplace. Founded in New York City in 1907 as a safety product manufacturer for automotive and aeronautical markets, Rosco moved to its current location in Queens, New York in 1974. Rosco products are designed and manufactured in the USA and include mission critical driving safety aides such as interior and exterior mirrors, sun visors, backup and side view cameras, video recording systems, sensor products and collision avoidance systems. Today, Rosco is the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America. Rosco’s staff has grown to over 250 employees in facilities totaling 150,000 square feet. Key fleet customers include New York City Transit and Sanitation, the United States Postal Service, UPS, Fed-Ex, National Grid, Con Ed and PSE&G. Distinguished large bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco product on new vehicles include New Flyer, Prevost, Nova, Gillig, Navistar / IC Bus, Freightliner/Thomas Bus, and Blue Bird. www.roscovision.com

About InSight Mobile Data

InSight Mobile Data develops innovative, flexible fleet management, asset tracking and mobility solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. For nearly 20 years, InSight has remained independently operated and employee-owned to preserve a uniquely close and collaborative relationship with our customers, designing customized solutions to meet specific business needs. InSight’s StreetEagle® solutions platform provides the ability to capture, analyze and integrate mission-critical data from ALL mobile assets – vehicles, equipment and workers – in one fully configurable and user-friendly service. www.insightmobiledata.com