InSight Mobile Data Announces New StreetEagle Utility Tablet

Rugged construction, bright display and long battery life make InSight's StreetEagle Utility Tablet ideal for use in heavy duty trucks

(PRUnderground) March 16th, 2017

InSight Mobile Data announced today the addition of a new Android tablet to its full line of StreetEagle Professional products and services. This rugged, reliable mobile solution features embedded GPS capability, a standard 2.0 USB port and provides support for a multitude of adapters, such as NFC readers, credit card readers and RFID. The device stays powerful and productive with the combination of a large-capacity 6200 mAh battery and a bright, sunlight-readable 8-inch screen. Verizon 4G LTE connectivity combined with the device’s semi-rugged, durable construction makes the SE Utility Tablet ideal for use in both heavy duty vehicles and in the field to power today’s mobile workforce. The complete package includes a locking docking station that provides all the necessary data connections and a charging system that makes it easy to use in and out of the vehicle.

The StreetEagle Utility Tablet is a complete mobile work solution for managers and field-based employees alike: fully deployed and supported by InSight. “InSight Mobile Data’s new ruggedized Utility Tablet is designed to meet the demands of a wide range of mobile workers, particularly those involved in transportation, construction, utilities and field services. It’s an ideal tablet to power applications that help make these types of workers more efficient and more productive” said Doug Hawley, Vice President. “InSight tries to make it easy for our customers to implement mobile solutions – a “purpose-built” tablet, the right data plan, mobile device management, applications, and accessories are all included at an affordable price.”

Pricing and Availability

The SE Utility Tablet has been in use in the field since Q3 of 2016 and is now available for all our existing and prospective customers. Although costs vary according to configuration, the tablet is competitively priced and available on a three-year purchase plan that includes complete installation and the best three-year warranty on the market today.

About InSight Mobile Data

InSight Mobile Data develops innovative, flexible fleet management, asset tracking and mobility solutions that provide real-time visibility into the mobile work environment. For nearly 20 years, InSight has remained independently operated and employee-owned to preserve a uniquely close and collaborative relationship with our customers, designing customized solutions to meet specific business needs. InSight’s StreetEagle® solutions platform provides the ability to capture, analyze and integrate mission-critical data from ALL mobile assets – vehicles, equipment and workers – in one fully configurable and user-friendly service. www.insightmobiledata.com

