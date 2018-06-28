Innovet Pet Has Announced Their New Line of CBD Pet Treats

Manhattan Beach, California (PRUnderground) June 28th, 2018

Innovet Pet has announced today that after 10 years since first starting their company and in that time becoming the number 1 seller of CBD oil to pets, they will be introducing for the first time pet CBD treats expanding their lineup of CBD based products. With this long-awaited announcement, Innovet Pet seeks to offer higher quality pet CBD treats compared their competitors while providing a more affordable option to customers.

“We’re excited to bring pet treats to our customers for the first time. It’s been a long time coming, but we felt it was important to take our time to make sure we avoided the issues we saw in other companies’ CBD pet treats. All too often you see ingredients you can’t pronounce and prices that are more than double what they should be for similar active ingredients. We’re proud to bring the most affordable CBD dog treats to the market that we’re sure every pet will love” – David Louvet director of sales and marketing.

The first in their new line of pet CBD treats will be the 4mg Beef & Cheddar made with real beef chunks and cheddar cheese. Innovet Pet plans to slowly roll out each new flavor out to thoroughly gauge customer reaction to each new flavor.

Their pet CBD treats will follow along in the footsteps of their PureCBD+ oil and are produced with the same organic hemp CBD extract and made will all natural ingredients – which is made in-house with medical hemp sourced from private family-owned farms.

For more information visit www.innovetpet.com.

DISCLAIMER: Please consult a veterinarian before giving a pet any type of supplements.

About Innovet Pet

Innovet Pet contributes their success as the number 1 pet CBD company in the world because of their focus on their customers. Innovet Pet is guided by their four principles: most affordable cost without jeopardizing quality, open and direct communication with their customers through social media groups, providing 100% transparency and lab tested results right on their products and website and offering 30-day money back guarantees.