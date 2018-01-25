Innovative Software Iris That Protects Eyes and Boosts Performance Breaks a Million Downloads

Computer monitors can damage eyesight and hurt sleep. The software Iris that offers a smart solution to this now has over a million users.

Experts agree the human eye was not meant to read or look at computer screens, for very long if at all. To make things even worse the flicker rate of monitors adds to the problem, increasing the damage done to eyesight, while the technology also disrupts sleep patterns. After experiencing this first hand, entrepreneur Daniel Georgiev created Iris a company which addresses these issues with their innovative software that takes a number of steps to make monitor use more natural and healthy. Iris recently celebrated crossing the one million user milestone, without ever even announcing their software release to the press. Obviously, Iris is surrounded by a great deal of enthusiasm.

“Our eyes were made to look at distant objects,” commented Georgiev. “Reading and looking at computer monitors is not natural for us. Iris helps solve this problem using real science as its backbone and the software has been shown to deliver remarkable positive results.”

According to the company, Iris delivers a number of benefits, which can prevent eye strain and damage, reduce eye pain from frequent computer use and improve sleep patterns, with its innovative technology.

Iris works in a way that replicates the natural light of the sun, which includes more red light than is found in computer monitors, and thus is more natural and easier for the eyes to process. While doing this it also can adjust a monitor’s brightness according to the light levels surrounding the user, making using a computer more like reading a book, something much easier on the eyes. This is a more affordable way to help eye health than buying monitors that are specially designed to have similar features, which can be quite expensive.

The software delivers positive effects on user’s sleep patterns by gradually regulating blue light during the day and night. This process helps the body produce more melatonin in the evening promoting faster and deeper sleep. Even slight sleep deprivation has been shown to have negative impacts on things like I.Q. and the decision making process, so improving the quality of sleep has enormous performance-enhancing potential.

Iris is available as a free download with nine presets, and also in a paid version which gives 100% better protection automatically, along with over 20 additional advanced features.

Feedback for the software has been positive across the board.

Best selling author Ben Greenfield, considered one of the top 100 most influential people in health, fitness, and bio-hacking, remarked in a five-star review, “I have tried just about every piece of blue light blocking and eye health software that exists and nothing even comes close to Iris.”

Dr. Mercola, Founder of Mercola.Com, the world’s most visited natural health site, also praised Iris, saying, “Excess blue light from your computer monitor can be a serious threat to your biological health. Fortunately Iris software can eliminate virtually all of the risk through its innovative approach. I use it on all my computers and encourage you to do the same. It is clearly the best software on the market to control your blue light exposure.”

To learn more be sure to visit https://iristech.co.

