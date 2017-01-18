Innovating Marketing & Management Announces New Client Rich Graff

Innovating Marketing & Management is excited to announce their newest client, Award Winning Actor & lead star in AMC’s Making The Mob’s Rich Graff. Rich was born and raised in New York City, where his career began as an infant when a talent producer spotted him in the hospital nursery and signed him as a Gerber baby. From a young age, Rich demonstrated a love of acting and music, by age 11 was already playing several instruments.

Rich’s first gig he was cast as a detective in Law & Order. He then went on to star as John Raines, one of the key members of the Citizen’s Commission in Johanna Hamilton’s Award Winning documentary “1971”. He recently starred alongside Heather Graham in the romantic comedy “My Dead Boyfriend” which premiered in November of 2016. His most recognized role to date is starring in AMC’s “Making The Mob” as the lead role of Charles “Lucky Luciano” which premiered in June of 2015, the new season is set to air in 2017.

Rich is also a producer and has several movies that will be debuting this year including Amaranth and Mr. Chicago. He is an activist who is passionate about helping within the community and even assisted in clearing rubble during the attacks of September 11th on the World Trade Center. He is pursuing empowerment opportunities to encourage the acting community, appearing on several covers of many magazines, and pursuing more acting roles in the upcoming year.

For interviews, events, and other opportunities, please contact pr@innovatingmarketing.co.

