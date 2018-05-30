Inman Announces Jennifer Egbert, Boulder Luxury RealtorⓇ, Among 2018 Inman Innovator Award Finalists

Jennifer Egbert, a modern luxury RealtorⓇ in Boulder, Colorado, has been named a finalist in Inman’s Most Innovative Marketing Program category.

Boulder, CO (PRUnderground) May 30th, 2018

Each year, Inman selects the most innovative and forward-thinking marketers in the real estate industry as finalists for their Inman Innovator Awards. As the leading source of real estate information and industry insight, Inman’s authority on the matter is well-respected and renowned throughout North America.

In order to qualify for consideration, an individual or business must have proven themselves to be an innovator in their field by consistently testing new technology or methodologies, creating a new culture or approach, or by finding new ways to achieve success in real estate.

This year, Inman has named Jennifer Egbert, a Boulder-based RealtorⓇ and the leader in her local market, among the finalists in the Most Innovative Marketing Program category. Specifically, Jennifer’s use of Instagram as a tool in making her name synonymous with the phrase “luxury Boulder real estate” is what captured the attention of Inman’s editorial team.

Jennifer Egbert is the leading specialist in Boulder’s luxury neighborhoods, and it shows in her use of social media. Her marketing initiatives, in general, offer unparalleled exposure to the high profile properties that have become her specialty.

Jennifer responded to the nomination, saying, “It’s truly an honor to be considered a finalist for such a prestigious award. My team and I are committed to staying on the cutting edge of marketing, and we put so much effort into giving our clients every possible advantage. We’re thrilled to have those efforts recognized.”

The 2018 Inman Innovator Award Winners will be selected by the Inman editorial team and will be announced during Inman Connect San Francisco on Thursday, July 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Over 4,000 of the nation’s top realtors, brokers,

CEOS of real estate franchises, marketing executives, and tech entrepreneurs are expected to attend the conference.

About Jennifer Egbert Modern Luxury Real Estate

Jennifer Egbert is an award-winning, top-producing Boulder REALTOR® with over a decade of experience. Her commitment to her clients, enthusiasm and determination, drive her to be at the forefront of the real estate industry. Jennifer is a licensed residential agent who specializes in luxury properties in the Boulder, Colorado market.