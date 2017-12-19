Inflowing launches new WordPress plugin that opens up account-based marketing to SMB and midmarket

Leading account-based marketing agency launches new tool to make web personalisation simple, easy and affordable.

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) December 19th, 2017

Inflowing today announces the launch of ABM for WP, a plugin for WordPress that gives businesses of all sizes the ability to personalise content for individual companies on their website.

This powerful software allows marketers to run account-based marketing at scale, to provide different web experiences for the different industries they target, or to respect the different geographies of their customers.

ABM for WP’s powerful technology recognises where an individual visitor to a WordPress website is coming from, matches that with information about their business, and then shows them content that has been designated by the licensee as being relevant to them.

Daley Robinson, Managing Director of Inflowing, says: “B2B marketing is all about treating your customers and prospects as individuals. That means making them feel special with the personal approach, whether it’s personalised emails, keep-in-touch calls, or face-to-face visits.

“For decades websites have been living in a world of generic text that tries to speak to the masses, while never quite hitting the specific buying buttons of individual companies. ABM for WP changes all that. With this software, you can give B2B visitors to your website a bespoke experience without ever compromising.”

ABM for WP adds a simple personalisation builder into each WordPress page or post. This allows information about the business to be pulled through into any page or post. The plugin supports bespoke text, images and hyperlinks for both individual companies and groups of companies.

Available from just £399/$499 per month, ABM for WP has packages designed for SMBs all the way through to large businesses.

Daley explains: “Until now, running ABM campaigns at scale has been the domain of huge enterprise businesses. That’s madness! I argue that the case for ABM is more compelling for SMEs and the midmarket. SMEs have limited resources at their disposal, which means to make headway they get really close to their markets and customers. We’ve aggressively priced this solution to give as many organisations as possible the chance to experience the positive impact on business development that executing an ABM campaign brings time after time. ABM for WP is account-based marketing for the many, not the few.

The product is on general release now. For more information, visit https://inflowing.net/abm-for-wordpress

About Inflowing

We’re Inflowing. We’re making marketing matter. We help organisations to get more leads and close more business using inbound and account based marketing.