Infinity Translations shakes up the translation industry with goal of integrating with clients

Since its inception, Infinity Translation Services has tried to stand out from the glut of translation firms. They have managed to do this by specializing in the niche market of simultaneous interpretation services and interpretation equipment rental & sales. Doing this has made them the go to simultaneous interpretation services provider for such large and instantly recognizable clients as Starbucks, Boeing and NBC Universal.

Whereas 99% of other translation services providers focus on written translation and consecutive interpretation services, they have almost no experience providing simultaneous interpretation for conferences and zero understanding of the specialized interpretation equipment that is necessary to provide that service.

By focusing on this niche market serving the meetings and events industry, Infinity has been able to acquire the specialized knowledge and experience necessary to become true experts in simultaneous interpretation services as well as to become a trusted partner and consultant to their simultaneous interpretation services customers.

This methodology of narrowing their focus within the broader translation services market has set their company up for major success.

About Infinity Translation Services

Infinity Translation Services is a simultaneous interpretation services provider offering both simultaneous interpreters and simultaneous interpretation equipment rental & sales. The company has worked with such successful brands as Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, and NBC Universal, as well as with major firms such as Boeing.

Interested parties may contact Infinity Translations directly by phone at (888) 423-1875 or via the contact form available on the company’s website, www.infinitytranslations.com. The company also offers free estimates for all services.

