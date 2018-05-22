Industry UAV Leaders Join 2018 Energy Drone Coalition Advisory Board

The largest event focused on UAVs / robotics in energy operations announces newest industry advisory board members from SkySkopes and Xcel Energy.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) May 22nd, 2018

Energy Drone Coalition Summit & Expo, the biggest event exclusively focused on the business and technology of UAVs/Robotics (aerial, ground/surface & subsea) in energy operations, is pleased to announce the newest members of the distinguished industry advisory board, Matt Dunlevy, President & CEO of SkySkopes, and Eileen Lockhart, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Manager, Xcel Energy. The 2018 Summit is taking place June 20-21 (with additional workshops on June 19) in Houston, TX at the Royal Sonesta Hotel.

“I am thrilled to see the pioneering work being done by the Energy Drone Coalition and am honored to accept a role on the advisory board,” said Matt Dunlevy, President & CEO of SkySkopes. “At SkySkopes, we believe that the energy sector is the industry with the most mature use cases for UAS, though there is still significant work that needs to be done, and the EDC is a fantastic step in the correct direction. I look forward to working with other nationally recognized UAS leaders in order to innovate new solutions for utilities, oil and gas companies, and others.”

Eileen Lockhart, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Manager, Xcel Energy, said, “Xcel Energy’s accomplishments with UAS are the result of exceptional partnerships within the public and private sectors. I am honored to serve with an impressive group of professionals on the Energy Drone Coalition Board and look forward to contributing to the mission of facilitating opportunities for innovation and collaboration needed for the next chapter of UAS.”

The Advisory Board’s mission is to provide assistance, direction and recommendations for the content, speakers, articles, focus and growth of the Energy Drone Coalition, as it rapidly builds its digital and live event resources for the entire community of energy & engineering drone/UAV proponents, operators, solution providers and regulators. The complete list of 2018 advisory board members is included below.

The 2018 Energy Drone Coalition Advisory Board:

Suzanne Lemieux, UAS Lead and Manager, API

George C. Williamson, SETA, Inspection, Testing and Commissioning Materials Team, BP America Inc., Upstream Engineering Centre

Pierce Prater, Service Consultant Supervisor, Power Delivery Solutions, CenterPoint Energy

Landon Phillips, Chief Operating Officer, DataWing Global

Christopher Korody, Founder, DroneBusiness.center

Jacob Velky, Manager, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Duke Energy

Brian Williams, UAS Coordinator, Duke Energy

Tony Cinson, Senior Technical Leader – NDE Innovation, EPRI – Electric Power Research Institute

Travis Moran, Strategic Partner, Gryphon Sensors

Lisa Ellman, Partner, Hogan Lovells

Jason Forte, Commercial Solutions, Insitu, Inc.

Todd Chase, Global Unmanned Systems Program Manager, Oceaneering

Diana Marina Cooper, VP of Legal and Policy Affairs, PrecisionHawk

Hector Ubinas, UAS Program Lead/Aviation Safety Advisor, San Diego Gas & Electric

Matt Dunlevy, President & CEO, SkySkopes

Josh Olds, Vice President of Operations, Unmanned Safety Institute / Argus Unmanned

Mitch Droz, MBA, Co-Owner, VP of Operations and Customer Experience, Wolf UAS, LLC

Steven Poirot, Operations & Safety Director, Aerial Data Management, WorleyParsons

Eileen Lockhart, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Manager, Xcel Energy

The Energy Drone Coalition Advisory Board and InnovateEnergy team are committed to creating a truly innovative event by listening to all of those that serve the UAV market, creating new ways of thinking and enlisting the best minds in the industry to openly discuss the key challenges & solutions.

The 2018 Summit is structured with an experiential focus, covering exceptional and honest real-world business and technical content, including:

Workshops and Co-Located Meetings: Critical Infrastructure C-UAS & Security Forum Designing, Launching & Scaling Energy/Engineering UAV Programs Energy Robotics & AI Network Flyability Training: Getting Started with Indoor Drone Inspection

Summit Agenda Themes, which include Keynotes and Mega Panels led by Industry Experts: The Future of Energy Drones & Robotics is NOW Energy UAV/Robotics Ops – Scaling to Enterprise UAVs & Robotics to the Rescue in Energy Incidents Energy UAV/Robotics – It’s a Great Big World Data is the New Oil Best Practices in Energy UAV & Unmanned Systems Ops Today New Tech on the Block – Energy UAV & Unmanned Systems Near Term Reality



The complete agenda is available here.

The 2018 Energy Drone Coalition Advisory Board has helped build this robust agenda and is driven to create and facilitate real industry partnerships through engagement, learning and awareness.

Registration and further details about Energy Drone Coalition Summit & Expo are available at energydronecoalition.com.

For inquiries about the Summit or working with the Energy Drone Coalition, please contact Sean Guerre, Director – seang@stonefortgroup.com.

About InnovateEnergy

The energy industry is entering a period of significant disruption and opportunity as the race to find digital solutions and innovations becomes vital for success…

InnovateEnergy is your single-resource solution that delivers digital content, executive insights, thought leadership, “how-to” and “real-world” use cases in multiple channels for energy technology and innovation leaders worldwide. InnovateEnergy brings together energy leaders in industries such as VR/AR, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, energy digital innovation and technology.

Multiple events / communities existing within InnovateEnergy: the Energy Drone Coalition, the Energy Robotics & AI Network, the Industrial VR/AR Forum, InnovateEnergy Leadership Forum, Energy Innovator’s Council and WorkforceNEXT Energy. Through these communities, InnovateEnergy will provide the latest trends, best practices, news and solutions surrounding the advancements of technology in the energy industry. Innov8.Energy.

About Stone Fort Group

Stone Fort Group does a lot… And we do it the way you want it.

We run dynamic and transformational b2b gatherings for the communities we serve, provide information resources and facilitate industry communication all year round – in multiple channels. We deliver content, relevancy, audiences – and drive business.

Our brands in Energy, Technology & Workforce are about serving you, talking about your challenges, opportunities, solutions and bringing buyers and sellers for emerging markets together year-round. It’s how our b2b media channels can help improve the quality, value and performance of the networking for communities we serve. www.stonefortgroup.com.

About Energy Drone Coalition

The Energy Drone Coalition is a ground-breaking event, news and information source that focuses specifically on collaboration within the rapidly emerging drone/UAV/UAS technology being utilized and developed for the oil & gas, power, mining & chemical industries. Please click below to learn more and feel free to pass along to friends that may have interest in joining this informational community.

EDC is the place to learn and see the new and cutting-edge technologies that are in development, real-world UAV solutions currently serving energy market end users and will be ready for deployment in the near future!

Energy Drone Coalition, energydronecoalition.com is owned and organized by Stone Fort Group.