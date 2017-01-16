Industry Leaders Join Energy Drone Coalition 2017 Advisory Board, Community to Converge at Summit

Energy Drone Coalition, a ground-breaking resource with events, news and market intelligence that focuses specifically on collaboration within the rapidly emerging drone/UAV technology being utilized and developed for the oil & gas, power, mining & chemical industries, is pleased to announce the newest members of the distinguished industry advisory board for 2017, as well as finalized details on the upcoming EDC Summit, taking place June 20-21 in Houston, TX at the Royal Sonesta Hotel.

The challenges and solutions covered in EDC news channels, as well as at the live event, are directly sourced from the community and reviewed by these UAV and Energy industry leaders on our Advisory Board. EDC’s Advisory Board mission is to provide assistance, direction and recommendations for the content, speakers, articles, focus and growth for the Energy Drone Coalition and Summit, as EDC rapidly builds its digital and live event resources for the entire community of energy drone/UAV proponents, operators, solution providers and regulators.

Energy Drone Coalition 2017 Advisory Board:

Todd Chase, Global Unmanned Systems Program Manager, Oceaneering

Landon Phillips, Chief Operating Officer, DataWing Global

Chuck Johnson, President & CEO, Global Integrator of UAS

Andy Krawczel, Aviation Services Manager, San Diego Gas & Electric

Steve Poirot, Operations & Safety Director, Aerial Data Management, WorleyParsons

Mitch Droz, MBA, Commercial Development Manager, Puget Sound Energy

Jay Forte, Vice President Operations, Sky-Futures

Tracy Lamb, B.A, M.B.A., Global RPAS Safety Manager, SGS HART Aviation – CBE

Chris Wilber, PLS, Director, Pipeline Services, SGC Engineering, LLC

The Energy Drone Coalition AB and Team are committed to being truly innovative, listening to all of those that serve the market, create new ways of thinking, and by enlisting the best minds in the industry to openly discuss the key challenges & solutions as we address the industry issues of today and the future. Our purpose is to help create and facilitate real industry partnerships through engagement, learning and awareness.

“We are pleased to launch this Summit for the emerging drone and UAV community that is specifically working in the energy industries,” said Sean Guerre, Director, Energy Drone Coalition. “We have received a tremendous amount of interest and support with the launch of Energy Drone Coalition last Fall as a digital and news collaboration platform. Bringing all of the stakeholders together for the Summit in June is the logical next step to serve this fast-growing global community.”

The EDC Summit, taking place June 20-21 at the Royal Sonesta in Houston, will be structured with an experiential focus, covering exceptional and honest real-world content, including:

Vital Sessions/Updates in the Main Event Conference

Tech & Service Displays in the Energy DroneTech Exchange

Oil & Gas, Chemical, Mining & Power Industry Case Studies at the Big Sky TechConnect Theater

Multiple Networking Opportunities with Small Groups in the Drone Knowledge Cafe and 1:1 Meetings

For more information about the Energy Drone Coalition, the upcoming Summit, or information on how to subscribe to news, please visit the website or contact LaDonna Pettit at ladonnap@stonefortgroup.com. To learn about exhibiting, advertising or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Robert Martin, robertm@stonefortgroup.com or 832-646-0176. For Industry Partnerships, please contact the Summit Director, Sean Guerre, seang@stonefortgroup.com or 832-932-7866.

Energy Drone Coalition looks forward to continued rapid growth, culminating in the summer event, which will provide the most vital news and the best opportunity for leaders in energy drone fields to come together to share ideas and best practices.

About Energy Drone Coalition

The Energy Drone Coalition is a ground-breaking event, news and information source that focuses specifically on collaboration within the rapidly emerging drone/UAV/UAS technology being utilized and developed for the oil & gas, power, mining & chemical industries. Please click below to learn more and feel free to pass along to friends that may have interest in joining this informational community.

EDC is the place to learn and see the new and cutting-edge technologies that are in development, real-world UAV solutions currently serving energy market end users and will be ready for deployment in the near future!

Energy Drone Coalition, energydronecoalition.com is owned and organized by Stone Fort Group.