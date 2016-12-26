IndiaQBank Offers Various Newsletters on the AIPGMEE, FMGE, JEE Main, USMLE and Information

IndiaQBank, the country’s premiere provider of question banks and sample cases for medical and engineering licensing exams, has announced that it provides newsletters specifically for these examinations along with helpful hints for studying.

The IndiaQBank newsletter is issued monthly and features a variety of information designed to help students better prepare for all their licensing examinations. It will arrive via email each month, so students who subscribe should make sure to check their spam and junk mail folders if they do not see it in their inboxes.

These newsletters are examination-specific, so this means that students who study for the All India Post Graduation Medical Entry Examination will receive information about that exam, while those who plan to take the USLME will receive information relevant to it. Some of the information included in the newsletters includes the hottest exam topics, recent changes to examinations or testing procedures, changes in testing guidelines, and much, much more.

IndiaQBank newsletters will also offer students advice and helpful hints so they can get the most out of their studying, both with IndiaQBank question banks and sample cases and other methods of study, such as flashcards and notetaking. They also provide helpful hints for registering for examinations, what to expect at testing centers, fees and documentation that are required for the exams, and much more. In fact, these newsletters along with the IndiaQBank software are designed to provide an all-inclusive experience that will help students along every single step in the examination process.

IndiaQBank software is available via a monthly subscription which provides students with access to questions and cases based on their examinations of choice. Learning institutions that choose to incorporate the software into their curriculum will find that discounted subscriptions are available, as well.

