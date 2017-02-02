IndiaQBank Offers Facebook Community to Keep Students Communicating

Medical licensing and entry exams are stressful, regardless of where you’re from or where you’re going to practice. Studies have shown that a sense of community can ease that stress for students. IndiaQBank, India’s leading provider of question banks for medical entry and licensing exams, has created a Facebook page for students and subscribers alike. This creates that sense of community, allowing students to discuss exams, ask questions, and participate in group discussions.

Many of the posts students find on IndiaQBank’s Facebook profile are related to medicine. For example, they regularly provide links to YouTube videos that provide instruction on certain conditions, which can help reinforce the information students learn during lectures or in their textbooks. These videos detail the symptoms, causes, and general courses of treatment for a variety of conditions, including everything from autism to fetal alcohol syndrome. Often, students will start discussions on these topics, ask questions, and even quiz one another. By presenting information in small chunks, students are more likely to remember it – especially after a short discussion.

IndiaQBank also provides links to study tips and alternate resources, which can improve upon the study process and provide students with even more comprehensive access to the information they need to pass their examinations. They offer videos on each individual exam covered by their question banks, too, which gives students information about applying for, taking, and ultimately passing those exams. The Facebook community is an excellent addition to IndiaQBank’s already outstanding approach to helping students succeed.

