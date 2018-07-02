IndianGiftsGallery Announces Online Portal can now be Used to Send Rakhi to the USA, Canada & India

After a year's success as a portal allowing NRI's to send gifts to loved ones in India, IndianGiftsGallery now also delivers India-based orders to the US & Canada.

Mason, OH (PRUnderground) July 2nd, 2018

Rahki gifts are an important part of the Indian cultural and spiritual experience, that sometimes can be difficult to fulfill when Indians live abroad. For over a year online gifting portal IndianGiftsGallery has been solving this problem allowing Non-Resident Indians (NRI’s) to send Rakshabandhan gift items like Rakhi and sweets to India. Now in an expansion of their services the gifting portal has announced they are giving Indians the chance to send Rakhi to USA and Canada from wherever they are in the world from their online rakhi store. All in the spirit of helping keep brothers and sisters connected, even if they live a world away.

“We feel this is an important expansion of our services and falls right in with our mission of keeping people connected,” commented a spokesperson from the online portal. “We look forward to our service’s continued success. If someone is looking to send Rakhi online we will make sure it is done properly.”

According to IndianGiftsGallery, in addition to Rakhi gifts, some highlights of their online catalog include flowers, cakes, chocolates, personalized items and customized orders and gifts.

They are one of the few companies with active offices in the USA, India, and Canada to facilitate their delivering the best in online gifting for both Indians and NRI’s alike.

For concerned NRI customers wanting to send Rakhi gifts to Indian loved ones who live away from urban centers, the company is happy to make their dedicated team for just a nominal charge that can deliver to the very interior villages in India. Sometimes delivery team covers as far as 120 km from the nearest town in a timely way. This is fulfilling the IndianGiftsGallery vision that delivering positive emotions and uplifting feelings shouldn’t be limited to just the country’s cities.

For more information and to send Rakhi online be sure to visit https://www.indiangiftsgallery.com.

About IndianGiftsGallery

Indian Gifts Gallery provides a full spectrum of unique gifts to show your appreciation, love, and affection to your family and friends. We are definitely more than an online gift portal for those who are far away for their loved ones. At Indian Gifts Gallery, we’re committed to our customers we serve and also in assisting them choosing the best gifts.

Our collaborative relationships all over the world translate into vast unique gifts inventory for our customer. We also take pride in our work as a good community partner within the cities where we live and work. In addition, we value long-term associations with each customer to be sure we provide the top customer service in the industry.