Independence Title’s Kevin Tacher Exposes Dangers of Cyber & Email Fraud in new Title Tuesday Video

Email and cyber fraud are very real threats, which it doesn’t require expert knowledge to defend against. Title Insurance expert Kevin Tacher tells more in his new video.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

There aren’t many areas safe from hackers and, unfortunately, that includes the real estate space. The good news is Kevin Tacher, Founder of Title Insurance company Independence Title, and host of the informative YouTube series Title Tuesdays has a good deal of knowledge in this area. Tacher recently shared pointers and highlights on how to stay more safe from these threats in the free new video, “Is Someone Watching You Email and Wire Fraud Protection”. The video has been met with immediate positive feedback.

“Email and cyber-hacking is a real problem and it should never be thought of as something that just endangers other people,” commented Tacher on the issue. “Each and every one of us could be a target and we need to take the extra few steps necessary to protect ourselves or the results could be truly devastating. I’m hoping my new YouTube video will help.”

Independence Title takes their own cybersecurity very seriously, putting their employees through mandatory cyber security training and even carrying special cyber fraud insurance should an attack penetrate their protocols and defenses. This focus reveals a company that practices what it preaches, as Tacher explores what kind of threats are most likely to appear and how to defend against them in his new YouTube video.

Tacher points to email as generally being a person or business’s main point of vulnerability and then breaks down what they can do in easy steps to make an email account much more secure through using things like separate domain names and two-step verification before logins or any changes to the account are made.

The company is proud to point to the video already saving one valued client the jaw-dropping sum of $143,000 in a wire fraud scheme when she was attacked.

In addition to his work in Title Insurance, Tacher is a best-selling author and community activist.

