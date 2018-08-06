Independence Title Founder Kevin Tacher Reveals why “Knowledge is Power” in new YouTube Video

With 15 years experience closing deals Independence Title's Kevin Tacher knows what works & what doesn't. In a recent video, he breaks down how this benefits clients.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) August 6th, 2018

Founder and CEO of Independence Title Kevin Tacher has put in over 15 years, closing 7500 plus deals real estate deals, on both the buying and selling end, in South Florida. In his work, he often asked questions like “are you an attorney”, or “are you a CPA”, two things which he definitely isn’t and doesn’t claim to be. What he does do and do on the level of few in the nation is put his vast knowledge to work in closing real estate deals for clients. Tacher breaks all this down and more in his recent “Title Tuesdays” Episode 96 video “Share Knowledge Because Knowledge is Power” which can be seen for free on YouTube.

“My job as a Title Agent is to help clients get through and close the deal,” commented Tacher, an ex-fireman, also well known as a philanthropist. “My deep experience and vast knowledge on the subject are two forces that can help that happen. That’s why I say, in this case, and many others, ‘Knowledge is Power’. And since we don’t get paid unless the deal goes through client’s can count on that powerful knowledge being used for the best interest of all concerned.”

Tacher sees key elements of his work highlighted by helping clients understand the transaction they are working on, knowing all of the things that could potentially go wrong, and being sure they have the knowledge to “get across the finish line”, something which is a win-win for all concerned, including Independence Title, who not only have their reputation on the line but also won’t be paid otherwise.

“Title Tuesdays”, along with a number of best-selling books have been ways Tacher has used to try to give back to the community he serves and beyond, by delivering as much real value as possible, what he sees as a foundation of his personal and Independence Title’s professional success.

For more information check out the video and be sure to visit www.TitleRate.com.

