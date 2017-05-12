Indarra Cyber Security offers its solution to escalating Phishing attacks

Indarra Cyber Security presents comprehensive Phishing Prevention program with a portfolio of security testing, training and education products.

Rowlett, Texas (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

The founders of Indarra Cyber Security, a company that specializes in Phishing Prevention and Cyber Security Awareness materials, are pleased to introduce their point of contact, multi-vector Phishing Prevention Program.

Van M. Santos, President and CEO of Indarra, acknowledged compelling data as evidence of the heightened intrusion risk to both public and private sectors. Ransomware, a billion dollar criminal enterprise, accounts for an alarming number of daily breaches.

“The primary solution to an organization’s security is prevention initiated at the individual employee level. Addressing the human element in the equation is vital. Indarra provides customized Phishing Prevention and Security Awareness Management to address this aspect of Cyber Security and to protect all levels of proprietary information.”

Options include a five tier, organization specific system that provides actionable reports to help determine employee vulnerabilities. Additionally, customized Security Awareness Program materials, including posters to support continued cyber best practices, web-based eLearning modules, and relevant, monthly security awareness newsletters are also available.

Offering more than 175 years of combined cyber security experience, Indarra’s team maintains every major industry recognized security certification, as well as the flexibility to adapt to a company’s unique culture.

For further information, please contact:

Van Santos, President and CEO

http://phishing.indarra.co

info@indarra.co

Telephone: 877.646.9249

About Indarra Cyber Security, Inc

Indarra Cyber Security is a Phishing Prevention testing, training, and education company.