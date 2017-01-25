Incipio Group Expands Executive Management Team With The Appointment Of Rob Hagen As CFO

Incipio Group today announced that Rob Hagen has joined as its new Chief Financial Officer as of January 6, 2017. Current CFO, Ann Fong, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer for Incipio Group.

Mr. Hagen comes to Incipio Group with significant global C-level experience with Fortune 500 and private equity backed companies in the technology, e-commerce and consumer products sectors. Starting his career at KPMG US, Hagen was involved with over a dozen IPO’s and managed over 50 M&A transactions during his seven years at the company. Immediately following, Hagen moved to Avnet (NYSE: AVT) where he served as President and CFO of Avnet Asia for over six years. During his time at Avnet, Hagen led seven strategic acquisitions across 13 countries in Asia. From 2002 to 2013, Hagen held executive roles at Commerce5, Digital River, PropertyRoom.com and The Hill Corporation, Inc. (dba Discount Dance Supply.) Most recently, Mr. Hagen served as CFO of BRB/Sherline, Inc., an innovative environmental services technology company, from November 2013 to January 2017.

Mr. Hagen is a native of California and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. He has been an AICPA Certified Public Accountant for over 20 years and has spent over 15 years as a board member of JDRF International, a non-profit global organization with a strategic research plan to end type 1 diabetes.

Incipio Group is also pleased to announce that Ann Fong has been appointed to the role of COO to focus on leading strategic growth operations. Fong joined the company in mid-2013 as its first CFO. During Fong’s tenure as CFO, the business experienced significant growth and she was instrumental in the execution of four acquisitions and several debt and equity financings.

“We are pleased to announce Rob Hagen as Incipio’s Chief Financial Officer. Rob has served in the CFO capacity for more than 20 years and will be invaluable as Incipio continues to rapidly expand its product and brand platform in the US and internationally. He brings extensive experience in global finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, SEC reporting, and is widely recognized for his exceptional leadership skills,” said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive and Founder, Incipio Group. “We are excited to add an executive of Rob’s caliber to Incipio.”

Fathollahi added, “We are also excited to name Ann Fong as Incipio’s first Chief Operating Officer. After leading Incipio’s finance organization, Ann is ideally suited to assume the position of COO and we are confident that her experience, together with her strong record as a leader at Incipio, will provide the foundation for continued success.”

