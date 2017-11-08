In Celebration of Children’s Musical Theater A Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk Giveaway

Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk an Award winning Middle Grade Fantasy Awaits It's Musical Debut. Enter our Giveaway in Celebration of Children's Musical Theater

Root for Jack as he enters the land of Wishapick through his father’s black trunk and meets his foe O’ Sirus. Listen to the song O’Sirus when you visit the acclaimed Children’s Book Review site. Author MM Allen and composer Deborah Wynne have collaborated with the Children’s Book Reveiw on an Awareness Blog Tour and Giveaway.

A highly praised classic fairy tale – Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk received the Moonbeam Gold Award for book/ music and the 5 Star Readers Favorite Award.

Darkness – utter blackness. Was this why his mother refused to let Jack unlock his father’s black trunk? It has been two years since his father died and all Jack can think about is examing whatever treasures may be stored inside the trunk. But, when he lifts the lid he doesn’t just fall in – he falls through into a pit of rattlesnakes.

Jack meets O’Sirus; ” I am the king of the night and I’ll give you such a fright if you fall into my deep dark den. I will coil, I will hiss and my rattle you can’t miss. So, WELCOME, now let’s begin.”

Courage – Jack needs a huge dose! Become a Wishapick fan, listen to the music and follow the Awareness Tour at www.thechildrensbookreview. Enter to win an autographed copy of Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk along with a CD of the soundtrack and an Echo Dot. This Musical Theater Giveaway ends November 23, 2017.

Wishapick Good Wishes to All – Tickety Boo

“A breathy and fantastical storytelling style, imaginations will flourish.” – The Children’s Book Review

About Possum Press

Possum Press announces the innovative Middle Grade Fantasy Wishapick, Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk- September 2015. Author MM Allen and Composer Deborah Wynne take readers and listeners on a journey of hope that cannot be extinguished. Warning you will be touched by the Spell! Contact: wishapick@gmail.com