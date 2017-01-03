Imperial Pest Prevention plans to include SEO and Free Social Media to commercial customers

Starting in the New Year of 2017, it appears one local pest control company (Imperial Pest Prevention) located in northwestern Volusia County plans to include SEO (search engine optimization) and Free Social Media advertising to commercial customers in the locations of Florida’s Volusia, Flagler and surrounding Counties.

Company Spokes person/ cetified Entomologist Jonathan Stoddard stated that effective 1-01-2017 all commercial pest control, lawn spraying, and termite control clients (with consent) will now be featured on Imperial Pest Prevention company social media platforms to help promote local businesses via the form of pictures, tags, hashtags, articles or backlinks. Imperial Pest Preventions founder Jonathan Stoddard also went on to explain that the idea had come to him when brainstorming ideas for his own search engine optimization company ideas and thought how great it would be if all businesses that support one another would just allow a little advertising and recognition to one another to help the local community by spreading awareness of one another.

Jonathan Stoddard who has been an avid SEO specialist for over four years, and designed all company advertising and website, also felt that with such a program in effect, measures such as this would extensively help the major search engines as well, such as Google, Yahoo, Bing etc. by integrating local companies to one another to enhance the online search community in those locations.

When asked what benefit this has for Imperial Pest Prevention, Jonathan had stated that the effort put in place is not to captialize in any way for Imperial Pest Prevention, but to rather help assist our customers and help bring awareness to those businesses that support us, and any added recognition to our company is just an added bonus.

