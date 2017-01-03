Imperial Pest Prevention of Daytona Beach now offers "Green" Pest Control Services as of 1-1-2017

Imperial Pest Prevention of Daytona Beach, Florida plans to offer “Green” Pest Control Services to residential, commercial, and industrial accounts that may opt out of the standard pesticide applications so many are used to for so many years. Imperial Pest Prevention who has always been a huge practicer and supporter of (IPM) Integrated Pest Management which is the approach to treating a home by targeting specific insect concerns without causing harm to the environment or loved ones.

Imperial Pest Prevention Spokes person / founder Jonathan Stoddard stated that “Integrated Pest Management’s main purpose is determining why insects or pests may be coming into your structure, business or home and the abitlity to make the corrections to keep them from entering those particular structures. Stoddard also mentioned that all pests, just like humans, need food, a moisture source and shelter to survive and that. Imperial Pest Prevention effective 1-1-2017 now offers “green” pest control services which will use the most suitable organic techniques to eliminating pests and insects from your home or structure before the use of standard pesticide applications. For extreme cases where pesticides are needed to eradicate drastic infestations, Imperial Pest Prevention vows they will still still seek to use the most appropriate organic and green products whenever possible.

Most of the organic pest control products Imperial Pest Prevention will use contains natural botanical plant extracts and are typically oil extracts of the plant family Lamiaceae and Gaultheria which may include wintergreen, pepermint, horticultural oil, cedar oil, citrus peel oil, lemongrass oil, rosemary and geraniol. They all have eco-friendly available forms such as dusts, IGR (insect growth regulators), botanical pesticides, and pheromone traps etc. He also went on to mention that organic pesticides products under certain circumstances may be better alternatives to insecticides because they have much lower environmental repercussions with applications and therefore lack the risk of dangers to the environment, people, pets, or loved ones and can typically be applied without the need for a homeowner to leave during the process.

And here is the best part! With the demand and awareness of environmental factors, people’s ongoing pest control safety concerns, and demand needs for pest control, Imperial Pest Prevention will not be raising pest control application rates for those seeking this environmentally safe pest control alternative.

About Imperial Pest Prevention

Imperial Pest Prevention is full service pest control company specializing in Termite Control, Pest Control, Lawn and Shrub Spraying etc. Imperial Pest Prevention is licensed by the state of Florida and enjoys a high level of customer service while maintaining high rated reviews on Google and other internet sources. All Imperial Pest Prevention technicians are state qualified and receive ongoing mandatory training to remain compliant to the constant changing industry laws, regulations, and ever-changing pest control industry.