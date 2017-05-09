Imperial Pest Prevention Celebrates its 4th Year Anniversary in a unique way

Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Florida (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

It appears that Imperial Pest Prevention is celebrating its 4th year anniversary by allowing those with income struggles the opportunity to achieve a yearly Pest Control service for only $4. This yearly phenom has helped previous clients suffering from pest infestations, the opportunity to have an exclusive deal for $1 a year for how long the company has been open. The catch you ask? Well, it is only available to the first 4 callers that mention the deal.

But not to worry, company spokesperson / CEO of Imperial Pest Prevention, Jonathan Stoddard stated: ” If you miss out this year, there is always the next year when we will offer the deal to 5 lucky individuals for, well..you guessed it $5″.

Imperial Pest Prevention has always seemed to offer cutting edge deals, thinking outside the box with unique marketing ideas. This will mark just one of the many “community helping events” that Imperial Pest Prevention has put forth in the past few years.

About Imperial Pest Prevention

Imperial Pest Prevention is full service pest control company specializing in Termite Control, Pest Control, Lawn and Shrub Spraying etc. Imperial Pest Prevention is licensed by the state of Florida and enjoys a high level of customer service while maintaining high rated reviews on Google and other internet sources. All Imperial Pest Prevention technicians are state qualified and receive ongoing mandatory training to remain compliant to the constant changing industry laws, regulations, and ever-changing pest control industry.