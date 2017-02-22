Impact Product Development Adds Team MayDay and Scarpaci-Kelly for National AcnePro1 Campaign

Poised to bring awareness to the benefits of HydroSilver found in AcnePro1, Impact Product Development hires a leading brand building team for a national digital and TV campaign.

(PRUnderground) February 21st, 2017

Impact Product Development, the developers of AcnePro1, announce the hiring of Team MayDay and Scarpaci-Kelly Productions. The media marketing group and production company were chosen to highlight the proven acne treatment in multiple direct response ads and TV spots. Targeting Generation “Z” audiences suffering from the embarrassing effects of teen acne, the campaign is slated to roll out nationally in 2017’s second quarter.

Jay Scoratow, CEO of Impact Product Development, said, “Our core focus is to reach teens with acne directly through digital influencers and cross market to moms with teens with acne. To do that effectively, we’ve brought Julie May to the team to manage the digital and TV media marketing side for our highly effective 3-step acne system. Her work will only enhance the personable spots Scarpaci-Kelly produces. This terrific team plans to use real teen acne testimonials to spice up the marketing effort for the best acne treatment on the market, bar none.”

Amped to answer the age-old question, “How do I cure my acne?” AcnePro1 has a proprietary formulation designed to be as fast as it is effective. Useful for all skin types, the affordable acne system uses a powerful acne specific cleanser, a treatment mist, and a Skin Cream with 20 ppm of SilverSol® formula, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E Oil, and Coconut Oil to produce a “silver bullet” called HydroSilver. Once called the shortcut to healing, the HydroSilver Skin Cream Hydrating Lotion works in tandem with the clinical-grade acne wash and a deep pore repair treatment to promote natural healing without irritation.

Scoratow adds, “Our acne treatment system maintains moisture balance while it continually hydrolyzes and fractures the excess sebaceous oils that can cause acne. It also calms the embarrassing redness in acne prone skin because our skin cream contains a healing component that’s naturally present in the body. It’s affordable, and it works for everyone. It’s a win/win.”

Adept at healing acne, AcnePro1’s fragrance-free, hydrating HydroSilver formulation helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles as well. It also addresses skin irritations, sunburn, razor burn, minor cuts, abrasions, and diaper rash.

For more information visit www.acnepro1.com.

About AcnePro1

Impact Product Development is the developer of AcnePro1 based in La Jolla, California since 1996. The company’s flagship product AcnePro1, is a 3-step acne treatment system that effectively treats the affected areas, helps hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, but more importantly, it helps promote natural healing.