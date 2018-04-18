Immigration Law Office of Ronen Kurzfeld Enhanced Support for Express Entry

North York, ON (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

The website of Immigration Law Office of Ronen Kurzfeld has announced enhanced support system through consultation. To understand your legal right, you need to fill out the information available in the web form and the office take care to schedule your consultation immediately. ”Customers can now speak with our customer support executives and get their queries related to immigration resolved. The service is available 24/7”, said a spokesperson associated with the immigration Law office.

“Many people plan to immigrate to Canada every year. But often cannot do so, due to the legal formalities involved. By getting in touch with a law office and reputed lawyers who know about the legalities involved, people can ensure that their immigration is smooth and trouble free.” he added

Immigration law office of Ronen Kurzfeld is headed by Mr. Ronen Kurzfeld and has a team of lawyers who are well versed in immigration laws of Canada. Canada every year provides entry to millions of immigrants who visit the country to seek asylum, or to work or study there. The law firm has clients from various countries of the world and has emerged successful in helping immigrants with numerous legal troubles.

“The website immigrationway.com list multiple options to schedule your consultation but the best way to cut down waiting period would be to call (416)225-9800 or 1(855)999-0224 and get in touch with our customer support representatives round the clock and get your queries resolved in the fastest possible time.” Spokesperson added.

The law office of Ronen Kurzfeld is located in Canada and only handles cases pertaining to immigration. The lawyers in the firm are well versed in handling large number of immigration cases ranging from express entry to business applications to enforcement. The company has helped many individuals to enter Canada and start a new life in the country.

People from all over the world get in touch with the Ronen Kurzfeld Immigration Lawyer at http://www.immigrationway.com to get Canada Express entry Visas, student visas, Federal skilled trades visas, sponsorships, humanitarian applications, Canadian experience class Visas and immigration appeals. The team of experienced lawyers handle cases skilfully and make immigration a smooth process.

About Law Office of Ronen Kurzfeld

The Law Office of Ronen Kurzfeld is a fully licensed and insured Canadian law firm focusing on immigration law. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the firm delivers unparalleled representation at consistently reasonable fees and reasonable payment plans. Ronen Kurzfeld has dedicated his career to immigration law. Expert immigration lawyer Toronto, Mr. Kurzfeld graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School, Canada’s largest and oldest law school. Mr. Kurzfeld studied in the prestigious Special Programme in Immigration and Refugee Law.

We are a full service immigration law firm and we handle all immigration cases, from Express Entry to Business Applications to Enforcement. We represent clients from all over the world and we can represent clients in almost any language of their choice. We typically represent sophisticated and difficult cases referred by other counsel. We are proud to have represented many individuals, business people and corporations with their immigration cases and to have played a role in helping people start new lives and ventures in Canada.