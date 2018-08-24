I’m Airborn Aviation Network Takes Off!

New on-demand video streaming platform offering aviation-based content for adults and children alike

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) August 24th, 2018

The subscription video on demand (SVOD) market is going to reach approximately $23 billion within the next four years as consumers continue to demand amazing content at their fingertips, according to research firm Statista. I’m Airborn has just announced that they will further be catering to that demand with a streaming platform that offers a unique mix of aviation-based content.

As it stands, I’m Airborn has garnered the support of fans around the world, and now with the platform live, subscribers from the United States, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, England, Australia, France, and many other countries are lined up, now streaming this aviation video content.

The content ranges from ballooning, hang gliding, wing suit, training, classics, aerobatic & airshow, warbird, air-racing, airline / business, vintage aviation films, to unique children’s aviation-based shows…and more.

The I’m Airborn Stars featured include: Patty Wagstaff, Joe Edwards, Scott “Scooter” Yoak, Duggy DC-3, Toby McPherson, Casey Odegaard, Birdman Bernie, Scott Dove, Mushamir Mustafa, Brandon Mikesell, Jeff Zaltman, Sasha Marvin, Mehmet Halis Aydogan, Ryan Rankin, and more.

Additionally for Kids, I’m Airborn exclusively features, ‘Duggy, the Smile in the Sky!’. This marks the very first time the show will debut online. The Duggy Dream Team Show was Emmy nominated twice for Concept and Writing. New content, and all HD remastered previous content, will be launching soon.

According to Mitch Carley, CEO and founder of I’m Airborn, “Never before has any one network, channel, team, or organization gathered the top performers of such a diverse field within aviation as I’m Airborn has.”

Carley’s vision for I’m Airborn started in 2005, when he received a Copyright from the Library of Congress for an “all-aviation-web-delivered video network…until now the technology did not exist that would allow it to be a reliable-winning-concept…” Carley concluded.

“I envisioned a day when web-delivered media would become the next level of the magazine rack…niche, real-time dynamic content straight to the passionate consumer. I was in the corporate world when we began to deliver in real-time video messaging to over 350 corporate locations on a secured network – that was in the late 90s,” said Carley. “I’m so proud of the relationships and friends that came to join in, as the featured Stars, content developers and more on this network.”

The official I’m Airborn preview video was just published , offering interested people around the world a sneak peek of the platform.

I’m Airborn is available via any device with internet access. As opposed to having to download an app to use the streaming platform, users will be able to access content directly within their web browsers. Subscribers will be able to access all of I’m Airborn’s content for $3.95 per month or $39.95 per year. There are no contracts with I’m Airborn, and viewers get to watch exceptional aviation content without ads or the need for an app to download and keep updated.

I’m Airborn content includes a combination of all-new Original Productions that can’t be found anywhere else, as well as popular stories that are free elsewhere and fan-favorite classics that will be new to many viewers.

Aviation fans, professionals, hobbyists and kids who love aviation are invited to I’m Airborn and get “Everything Aviation Every Day…Worldwide!”. With video streaming on the rise, and more consumers looking for niche streaming options, I’m Airborn is poised to leave its footprint in the digital aviation media niche. More information can be found at www.imairborn.info .

About the Management Team

Mitch Carley / CEO & Executive Producer, Founder, Austin TX

Mitch Carley is a multiple EMMY Nominated Director, Writer & Producer. Additionally Mitch created Duggy the Smile in the Sky!, DC3 as a child. Mitch has been the Writer / Producer / Director of a Feature Film, Thunder Over Reno, co-starring The Unlimited’s at RENO, distributed by Netflix. Expert in Directing, Writing, Producing all levels of Marketing & Entertainment. Current Emmy Judge and member. Mitch attended the Columbus College of Art & Design where he has been an adjunct instructor as well as at Columbus State Community College, Advanced Digital Commerce Courses Univ. of Texas, Austin TX

Carl Wade / Senior Producer, Phoenix AZ (COO)

Carl Wade met Mitch Carley while attending several advanced and focused photography-production College courses. Carl and Mitch separated as Carl’s career demanded that he travel exclusively. Carl has been producing stories for over 25 years for The Associated Press / AP, Jim Lorimar CEO of Classic Productions – The Arnold Classic global brand. Paris, FR & NYC Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Red Bull – Media Producer, Pike Peak International Hill Climb, Colorado Springs CO and countless other ’on-site demanding’ stories. Carl has had to managed over 40 crew members worldwide in 17 Countries.

Currently Carl is based in Phoenix, AZ.

Carl attended Univ. of Ill Chicago MFA Art, Advanced Photography at UCLA and OSU.

About the Selected Advisers

Jim Bates / Principal at BlueLine Media Ventures LLC, New York NY

During his TED Talks Mr. Bates often is referred to as a founding-member of ESPN. Jim held the GM / Senior Vice President title at ESPN for almost a decade. Jim’s rise within ESPN was the result of developing and implementing successful strategies to increase market share and profitability. Jim has successfully devised and developed multiple cable programming properties including those mentioned and for HRTV, The Golf Channel and more. Mr. Bates is a board member of Players Network Inc. a Las Vegas based company specializing in the development and distribution of varied content through cable VOD and broadband platforms. Mr. Bates earned BS Psychology, Political Science from Springfield College in Illinois, where he headed up the club hockey team and played football.

Patty Wagstaff / International Aerobatic Champion, St. Augustine FL

Patty Wagstaff of St. Augustine, Florida, is an aerobatic champion and airshow pilot. A six-time member of the US Aerobatic Team, Patty has won the gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympic level international aerobatic competition and she is the first woman to win the title of US National Aerobatic champion, and won it three times in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Patty flies a smooth and aggressive airshow routine, incorporating maneuvers like a snap rolling 360 degree turn and an inverted ribbon cut at 22′ above the ground, in front of millions of spectators each year at some of the largest airshows in the world.

Patty has received many awards for her flying and contributions to aviation. In 2004 Patty was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. Her airplane, the Extra 260, hangs in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air & Space Museum on the Mall in Washington DC.

When not flying airshows, Patty operates Patty Wagstaff Aviation Safety, a school for aerobatics and upset training, based in St. Augustine, Kissimmee, Florida. Training pilots from all over the world in advanced flying their goal is to give students skills to keep them safe, and to help them enjoy their flying even more.

When not flying, she enjoys yoga, riding horses, writing, and spending time with her bird, Buddha, and her dogs.

To Patty Wagstaff the sky represents adventure, freedom and challenge. For more information go to: www.pattywagstaff.com

Joe Edwards / NASA, Washington DC

Joe Frank Edwards Jr., (Cmdr, USN, Ret.), is an American aerospace engineer, and former naval officer and aviator, F14 TopGun Instructor, F14 test pilot and NASA Shuttle commander – astronaut. Today Mr. Edwards is the CEO of Polaris Technologies Solutions. Polaris operates at the top secret level with the US Government and has been noted as a developer of unmanned flying vehicles. Mr. Edwards has experiences as business executive with Fortune 100 companies managing large portfolios of business in IT, management consulting, finance, engineering and training. Additionally, Mr. Edwards flies a North American T28 Air Show aircraft on the Airshow circuit, time permitting.

Mr. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Naval Academy in 1980. In 1994, he received a Master of Science degree in Aviation Systems from University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Daniel Moneypenny – Chief Creative Officer / Master of Opportunity

Daniel Moneypenny, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of emaginit. Prior to emaginit, Daniel enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany where he attended jump school, learned to parachute, and competed on the 12-Person Squad of the United States Prix Leclerc Team. Emaginit specializes in delivering, up front, winning lead creative concept to serve as a superior foundation from which all promotional elements are executed. Daniel’s unique, multi-faceted business model combines his ability to name corporations and products, create brand ideation and brand & corporate positioning. Daniel’s clients include The USNavy Blue Angels, NASA, Coke, Wendys, Walmart, United Way and many more. Daniel lives in Silver Lake OH with his family and wife of over 30 years.

Scott Alexander / Author, Leadership & Martial Arts expert

Leadership and martial arts expert Scott Alexander is an entrepreneur, leader, coach, and teacher who works with individuals and organizations to improve their impact. Scott is adept at meeting people (and organizations) where they are and pushing them to the next level of performance. With a master’s degree in psychology from Boston College, he honed his skills as a leader working in both large and small organizations in C-level positions for over 20 years. Featured on amazon is Lead Like a Black Belt™, Scott’s insights as an accomplished master martial artist and instructor casts Leadership in a new light. The result is that people can take concrete, tactical and yes, philosophical steps to become better leaders in their workplaces, communities, and families. Scott resides with his family in the Washington DC area.

Thomas C. Washbush / General Counsel, Partner Washbush Business Law, LLC, Cols. OH

Tom Washbush is a trusted advisor to company C-suite members on the integration of legal and business issues. His practice focuses on transformational events such as acquiring, selling, debt and equity financing and other growth-oriented vehicles and undertakings from emerging technology companies to well-established corporations. He also has substantial experience in capital market financing, lender representation and public financing including bond transactions, and economic development incentives. Former managing partner and chair of the corporate department at the leading law firms of Bricker & Eckler of Columbus, OH and Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff of Cleveland. Mr. Washbush earned his legal degrees at Capital University Law School (J.D., 1990); semester abroad at University of Cambridge, Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, England; Notes Editor, Capital University Law Review Capital University (B.A., 1986)

About I’m Airborn

I’m Airborn LLC is a privately held Texas-based company that offers a brand new take on video streaming with a platform that features a global mix of aviation-based content for fans, pilots, hobbyists, and children alike!