Illumination Book Award honors ‘Wheels of Wisdom’

'Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit' earns its third award. Midlife newlyweds Tim and Debbie Bishop share devotionals from the seat of a bicycle.

Thompson's Station, Tennessee (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

The 2018 Illumination Book Awards contest has recognized “Wheels of Wisdom” by Tim and Debbie Bishop with the bronze medal in the Devotional category.

The Jenkins Group, a book marketing firm, ran the fifth annual competition. According to its news release, “this year’s winners are made up of self-published authors and some of the most respected names in publishing, hailing from twenty-six U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.”

Awards director Amy Shamroe said, “The Illumination Awards medalists offer real connections to God through personal experience, thoughtful reflections, and joy in their faith. Our awards shine a light on the books that enrich and inspire today’s Christians.”

“We’re thrilled,” Tim Bishop said. “We placed in a category with two books published by HarperCollins, which has much more money to invest in projects than we have. Sarah Young and Christine Caine wrote those books and tied for the gold medal. They are luminaries who have achieved monumental success in connecting people to God. Young’s ‘Jesus Calling’ has sold over 20 million copies. We’re in good company.”

“Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit” captures fifty-two “aha moments” from the Bishops’ bicycling adventures across America. It challenges readers to apply the principles those stories teach. The book, with tagline “Inspiration for Your Own Adventure,” won the 2017 National Indie Excellence Award for Inspiration and the gold medal in the Christian Devotional genre of the 2017 Readers’ Favorite International Book Awards contest.

“We hope people benefit from and enjoy our book, but we never thought it would win three awards,” Debbie Bishop said. “It makes me wonder what God is up to. Thank you again to our selfless contributors. Some of them we didn’t even know until they dropped into our path as we put this book together.”

The Bishops were first-time newlyweds at the age of fifty-two and have since bicycled over 11,000 miles throughout America without the aid of support vehicles. In 2013, they released “Two Are Better: Midlife Newlyweds Bicycle Coast to Coast.”

You can learn more about the Bishops and their award-winning “Wheels of Wisdom,” which retails for $14.99, at www.openroadpress.com. Open Road Press books are distributed by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services.

About Open Road Press

Open Road Press is committed to excellence in publishing unique and uplifting works on love, life, and bicycling.

Founded in 2012, Open Road Press has four titles pertaining to long-distance bicycle touring and other matters of faith and inspiration. Furthermore, it has published a business book, “Hedging Commodity Price Risk: A Small Business Perspective.”