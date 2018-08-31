Ident Solutions Touts Background Check Software at Black Law Enforcement Meeting

Ident Solutions, which secures critical infrastructures through cloud-based background checks, addressed black law enforcement executives at NOBLE conference.

Ident Solutions specializes in identity background check systems. The firm aims to make the country safer by managing authorization to critical infrastructure facilities and the high-value assets that they house. In its ongoing effort to support law enforcement organizations, Ident Solutions recently spoke at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

NOBLE is made up of black law enforcement CEOs and command-level officials in the local, county, state, and federal government. With its headquarters in Washington D.C., the organization has 57 chapters in the U.S., one in the United Kingdom, and another in St. Kitts & Nevis. The goal of NOBLE is to be recognized as a leader in addressing law enforcement issues, as well as the ever-changing needs of African-American communities. NOBLE is particularly concerned with the continuing violence and disparities in dealing with the opioid crisis.

The Ident Solutions team spoke at the NOBLE conference about the use of technology to link community and police. Ident Solutions mobilizes technology to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the facilities that rely on them. The company’s FedCheck program allows critical infrastructures to tap into continuously updated crime databases to perform cloud-based background checks on visitors, vendors, contractors, and potential employees.

Travis Knudsen, Vice President of Marketing at Ident Solutions, said that it was an honor to be at the conference and share with top law enforcement executives how technology can keep communities safer.

“Our FedCheck program is a prime example of how software advances can help protect crime fighting agencies and critical infrastructures by safeguarding their facilities, staff, and other assets,” said Knudsen.

Ident Solutions’ cloud-based background check software gives organizations access to previously unavailable federal crime data in order to keep America’s critical infrastructures safe, functional, and resilient. To learn more about Ident Solutions or the company’s role at the NOBLE conference, visit www.Ident.Solutions.com.

Ident Solutions’ FedCheck program assists critical infrastructures with security checks. FedCheck’s program was born after a 2016 Justice Department change allowing private companies to conduct complex security checks. Learn more about protecting CIF’s at https://ident.solutions