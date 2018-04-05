Ident Solutions Shares Security Expertise at NOBLE Conference, ISC West Up Next

Ident Solutions speaks about predictive security at law enforcement executives meeting and preps to address ISC West security conference next week.

Virginia (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

Ident Solutions helps organizations access information from federal databases in order to predict and prevent security problems. The company recently took part in the NOBLE Conference (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives), sharing ways that law enforcement officials can enhance security in their respective organizations. The company will also speak at the West’s biggest security conference (ISC West) next week.

NOBLE works to find solutions for problems in law enforcement and to address the evolving needs of African-American communities. At the recent conference in Birmingham, Alabama, NOBLE members tackled issues ranging from gun violence to the opioid crisis.

Travis Knudsen, Ident Solution’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, spoke to several hundred law enforcement officers at the NOBLE conference about the overlap of security, technology and law enforcement. Ident Solutions helps enhance agencies’ predictive security so that they can stay ahead of their adversaries.

“Technology is advancing on both sides of the law and threats are becoming more sophisticated by the day,” said Knudsen. “Our goal is to help federal agencies, law enforcement entities, and critical infrastructures share information freely and be able to access deep, security-related data at a moment’s notice.”

The NOBLE organization comprises black law enforcement CEOs and command-level officials in the local, county, state, and federal government. It is headquartered in Washington D.C and has 57 chapters in the U.S., one in the United Kingdom and another in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Knudsen said that it was an honor to speak to the officials who are at the forefront of the effort to keep communities safe.

“Law enforcement agents shoulder heavy burdens,” said Knudsen. “I was privileged to represent Ident Solutions at the NOBLE conference and to share ideas for making law enforcement safer and more effective.”

Ident Solutions provides access to tools and information to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure and to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the facilities that rely on them. The company’s FedCheck program is a highly advanced security system that features ease of use and cloud-based app security functions . It allows law enforcement and other organizations to tap into federal databases to access information needed to prevent crime.

Ident Solutions is at the vanguard of secure information sharing and is quickly growing in demand, which means more speaking opportunities for the company’s leaders. Ident Solutions is slated to share solutions at the ISC West conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11-13.

For more information about Ident Solutions, visit www.ident.solutions or call 1-844-395-4347.

About Ident Solutions

Ident Solutions’ FedCheck program assists critical infrastructures with security checks. FedCheck’s program was born after a 2016 Justice Department change allowing private companies to conduct complex security checks. Learn more about protecting CIF’s at https://ident.solutions