Ident Solutions’ FedCheck Program Assists Critical Infrastructures with Security Checks

Ident Solutions rolls out FedCheck program after Justice Department allows private companies to conduct complex security checks.

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

It’s no secret that keeping the country safe in this present climate has become an increasingly difficult task. Critical infrastructures are more vulnerable to physical and cyber threats than ever before. Hackers are getting smarter, cyber security is a daily concern, and tragedies in schools, shopping malls and federal buildings are no longer the stuff of movies. The public is presented with serious security challenges daily – challenges that must be faced and countered by a unified front and comprehensive solutions.

It used to be that FBI databases were for use by law enforcement organizations only. Thanks to a 2016 U.S. Department of Justice policy change, private companies can now tap into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) via Ident Solutions’ new service, FedCheck. NCIC is the exact same database used by law enforcement agencies everywhere in the United States. Its use is to identify and apprehend fugitives, international terrorists, violent sexual predators and many other persons with criminal wants.

Ident Solutions was created in response to a 2016 Department of Justice policy that opened the door for third-party providers to assist critical infrastructure facilities with in-depth security checks. Ident Solutions provides these checks thanks to its signature system known as FedCheck.

Ident Solutions’ FedCheck pings local and federal databases to identify persons of risk. The compilation of such screening, in turn, provides opportunity for deep data analysis. The company’s innovative screening practice gives clients more information and, therefore, more control over facility access and security-related matters.

FedCheck gives organizations the data that they need to proactively prevent secure access breaches. FedCheck does not merely facilitate “point-in-time” background checks. It dives deep into NCIC hot-files for real-time alerts, and returns these to clients in an easy-to-understand form.

Ident Solutions aims to safeguard critical infrastructures (CIFs) as defined by the Department of Homeland Security that may be vulnerable to infiltration and attack.

These include 16 areas:

Commercial and entertainment

Critical manufacturing

Healthcare and public health

Government and education

Communication

Information technology

Financial services

Chemical

Transportation

Dams

Defense and industrial

Emergency services

Energy

Food and agriculture

Nuclear reactors, materials and waste

Waste and wastewater

Travis Knudsen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ident Solutions, said that his company fills a key role in bridging the gap between CIFs and law enforcement.

“To keep our country safe, we need to make sure that CIFs are properly protected,” said Knudsen. “Before FedCheck, this has been a clumsy process. Security checks were often piecemeal, and law enforcement agencies were not sharing key intel with the goings on of the critical infrastructures in their own jurisdiction.

“FedCheck is correcting the vulnerabilities in the background checking process,” said Knudsen. “We allow for communication between both law enforcement and private sector. Information retrieval is fast, it is accurate and it’s because it’s being accessed from NCIC hot-files. This is cutting-edge stuff. Our goal is to be a change agent for private sector, and a force multiplier for law enforcement.”

To learn more about Ident Solutions and its FedCheck program, visit https://ident.solutions or call 844.395.4347.

About Ident Solutions

Ident Solutions’ FedCheck program assists critical infrastructures with security checks. FedCheck’s program was born after a 2016 Justice Department change allowing private companies to conduct complex security checks. Learn more about protecting CIF’s at https://ident.solutions