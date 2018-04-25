IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH At Vitaoods 2018 In Geneva

The large-scale international nutraceutical trade show Vitafoods Europe 2018 will be showcasing innovative IPH ORGANIC PROTEINS by IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GERMANY.

From the 15th to 17th of May, the Palexpo Exhibition and Congress Center in Geneva will be hosting Vitafoods Europe 2018, an international trade fair bringing together world’s leading developers and manufacturers of food ingredients, dietary supplements, beverages and related services in the field of nutraceuticals. It is a major event which is always packed with the best innovative nutraceutical products and latest technologies. The European company IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH (Germany) is on the list of the participants and will be present with its innovative sports nutrition products – IPH ORGANIC PROTEINS. You can learn more about the company and its products at stand F141.

Vitafoods Europe is an annual exhibition, which will cover four key areas this time: ingredients and raw materials, branded finished products, contract manufacturing and private label, services and equipment. The market insiders will gather to share their knowledge, new scientific content, latest achievements and technoligies. It is an ideal platform to open new business relations, meet technical experts, sign important contracts with major suppliers, discover future trends and new solutions for developing high-performance products.

Notably, IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH will showcase one of its latest developments – IPH ORGANIC PROTEINS – at Vitafoods Europe 2018. The featured products are unique and unrivalled on the sports nutrition market.

The complexes of this line are made with pure ingredients of vegetable origin: they are gluten-free and dairy-free high-quality vegetable proteins. The IPH ORGANIC PROTEINS contain almost an entire list of amino acids, including the BCAA, which are necessary for training and an active life. The key elements of the IPH AGAA, IPH AVN and IPH AEN complexes are active short peptides based on the latest scientific expertise and innovative technologies.

The use of these products contributes to protein synthesis, active metabolism, full functionality of the joints and of the cardiovascular system. These complexes fill the body with energy, promote endurance, restore connective tissues and muscles after intensive workouts. And this is not yet all their useful properties. It will be possible to learn more about their innovative composition and the way they influence the body at the coming exhibition.

The IPH ORGANIC PROTEINS represent a real breakthrough for the sports nutrition industry.

IDEAL PHARMA PEPTIDE GmbH is an innovative European company developing high-tech raw materials for the food and cosmetic industries as well for manufacturers of sports nutrition and dietary supplements. In particular, the company develops unique peptide complexes by using the latest scientific knowledge, biotechnological innovations and methods.

