Idaho Software Company, LeanLaw, Closes Round with Gem State Angel Fund

LeanLaw, an Idaho based legal software (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce the closing of an extended Series Seed Investment, led by Gem State Angel Fund.

(PRUnderground) February 16th, 2017

LeanLaw a legal software and IT service company whose mission is to ensure that every lawyer has a lean practice is pleased to announce the closing of an extended Series Seed Investment, led by Gem State Angel Fund. Gem State Angel Fund is the fourth fund to be formed by members of the Boise Angel Alliance to invest in early-stage Idaho companies. The fund invested $75,000 in LeanLaw, and is joined by several other investors.

Mark Roberts, Gem State Angel Fund Chair remarked, “LeanLaw has a great team and has made strong progress in the past year. In addition to proving the market and the viability of their model, they are poised to scale and have secured a terrific marketing lead to execute their plans. We feel this company is going to make a mark, even beyond the legal niche.”

LeanLaw creates cloud-based productivity software for lawyers so that they can lower overhead and be free to practice the kind of law that made them want to be lawyers in the first place.

LeanLaw launched its first software product, LeanLaw Timekeeping and Billing, in the third quarter of 2016. Additional product releases, including document and email management software and Word and Outlook integrations, will be released in 2017 and 2018. LeanLaw’s software philosophy is to take advantage of core productivity tools from companies like Intuit, Microsoft and Google, and build deep integrations into those products as well as stitching the core tools together into a complete productivity suite for lawyers. “This philosophy allows us to build better software less expensively than either single-purpose software or all-in-one practice management software,” said Gary Allen, CEO of LeanLaw.

LeanLaw has recently hired Derrick Hicks, a digital marketing expert, to lead LeanLaw’s marketing efforts. Hicks will manage all aspects of LeanLaw’s marketing activities including marketing strategy, branding, design and execution.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with the Boise Angel Alliance,” said Allen. “This will help us build more products and serve more lawyers.”

LeanLaw’s mission if for every lawyer to have a lean law practice. To accomplish this, LeanLaw offers tech coaching and IT services in addition to its software products.

Source:

www.leanlaw.co

888-882-3017

About LeanLaw

LeanLaw was established in 2015 to ensure that every lawyer has a lean practice – that means overhead of 20% or less of revenue. LeanLaw offers software and tech coaching and services to help lawyers recapture the love of practicing law.