I GOT U Apparel Company Partners with ALEX AND ANI for Launch of CHARITY BY DESIGN Bracelet

Albany, NY (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

I GOT U, a lifestyle apparel company that promotes a unified, positive message for everyone, is proud to announce a partnership with ALEX AND ANI, the beloved lifestyle brand that creates meaningful, eco-conscious jewelry, for the launch of a new CHARITY BY DESIGN bracelet, I GOT U, to benefit Kenzie’s Kindness.

The founder and CEO of I GOT U, Walter Boldish, collaborated with ALEX AND ANI on the design of the CHARITY BY DESIGN bracelet available online only at www.alexandani.com beginning May 15 through August 30. One hundred percent of the purchase price from each bracelet sold will benefit Kenzie’s Kindness, a nonprofit organization started by Boldish to honor the memory of his late daughter Kenzie. It’s also the inspiration behind the I GOT U brand which currently donates 10 percent of all sales to the charity.

“I GOT U represents doing the right thing in all situations in life and spreading a positive attitude and a helping hand,” said Boldish (Instagram @igotu.igu). “We’re extremely happy to have had the opportunity to collaborate with ALEX AND ANI as our brand philosophies and missions greatly align. I know Kenzie has been with me every step of the way, too, and would be proud of what we’re accomplishing.”

Since its inception, funding from Kenzie’s Kindness has helped provide weekend meals to hungry, malnourished and often impoverished children within a local school district through the Backpack Food Program. The number of children in need in neighboring school districts and communities continues to grow.

ALEX AND ANI | CHARITY BY DESIGN was created in 2011 to spread the brand’s mission of sharing positive energy worldwide. This collection ignites passion for the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and our individual paths. With more than 50 charitable partners, the impact of these collaborations spans across the world.

“Over the past 7 years, ALEX AND ANI | CHARITY BY DESIGN has partnered with globally recognized non-profits, but the heart of what we do lies in grassroots organizations like Kenzie’s Kindness,” said Deidre Fraser, ALEX AND ANI Manager of Strategic Projects. “Through the #Bracelets initiative, we’re able to connect with individuals and small non-profit organizations that are making a direct impact in their local communities.”

ALEX AND ANI shadowed Boldish in the Capital Region back in April, filming behind the scenes in advance of the May 15 bracelet launch.

About I GOT U:

Founded in 2015, I GOT U is a lifestyle apparel company dedicated to spreading a unified, positive message around the world and means I got your back, I got you covered. I GOT U is a brand philosophy encouraging purpose, lending a helping hand and plain goodness that can be applied throughout everyday life. Please visit http://i-got-u.com/ for more information.

About ALEX AND ANI:

The ALEX AND ANI brand creates meaningful, eco-conscious jewelry and accessories to positively empower and connect humanity. Carolyn Rafaelian, Founder, CEO and Chief Creative Officer designs each piece. Carolyn believes that every individual has their own positive energy to share with the world. By incorporating powerful symbolism and personal meaning into each product, ALEX AND ANI provides a vehicle for consumers to express their individuality. ALEX AND ANI is committed to giving back to the world that we live in. The company is passionate about the wellbeing of our planet, our communities, and our individual paths. ALEX AND ANI uses recycled materials with eco-conscious processes and through their CHARITY BY DESIGN division, ALEX AND ANI positively impacts our planet and our communities. CHARITY BY DESIGN has strengthened non-profit organizations through innovative partnerships and collaborative experiences resulting in donations of over $50 million. An Inc. 500 Company, ALEX AND ANI has retail stores in addition to retail partners worldwide. The company’s World Headquarters is located in the greater Providence, Rhode Island area. Please visit www.alexandani.com for more information.