Hyper Dog Media to Bring Colorado SEO and Digital Professionals Together for SearchCon Conference

Thornton, CO (PRUnderground) January 29th, 2018

Hyper Dog Media, a metro Denver area search engine optimization and website analytics company, is proud to host the 4th Annual SearchCon, a Digital Marketing and SEO Conference, on Wednesday, April 25 through Friday, April 27 in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Attendees in the digital marketing world will gain key insight from thought leaders in the areas of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), content and search marketing, combined with networking opportunities and breaks creatively scheduled into the three-day event.

Hyper Dog Media has secured an outstanding lineup of talented thought leaders and influencers. Speakers include:

Kent Lewis, President and Founder of Anvil Media, Inc.

Garret Acott, CEO of Skunktech

Christina Griggs, CFO of Inflow

Cade Lee, Owner of SEO Hog

Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media

Kelly Campbell, Agency Scaling Consultant with Digital Web Consulting

Greg Ahern, Founder of Ometrics

Jaime Alberico, Founder of Not-A-Robot

Steve Hammer, Founder of Rank Hammer

Natalie Henley, Founder & CEO, Volume Nine

Richard Allen, CEO, Airways360

Todd Barrs, VP of Ecommerce and Marketing, Photobucket

Keith Hagen, Director of Conversion Services, Inflow

Jack Jostes, President + CEO, Ramblin Jackson

Cindy Krum, Chief Executive Officer, MobileMoxie, LLC

Matt Lacuesta, Sr. SEO Manager at The Integer Group

Laurie Macomber, Owner, Blue Skies Marketing

Nick Neels, Digital Marketing Director at DispatchHealth

Rick Ramos, SEO Consultant

Steve Riegel, Director, Digital Marketing Solutions, Merkle

Jonathan Sackheim, Founder, Grounds for Promotion

Monica Valdez, Senior Director of Ecommerce, Gray Line Worldwide

and a host of other industry experts. During the three days of dynamic discussion, attendees will discover industry secrets and gain a new wealth of knowledge about the latest in SEO, PPC, content and digital marketing.

Gold Sponsors of SearchCon 2018 include:

– Choozle

– Blogmutt

– Ghost Browser

Silver Sponsors include:

– Inflow

– Volume 9

– Leadfeeder

– Workamajig

– WP SEO Hub

“SearchCon has become the premiere local conference for advanced digital marketers over these last 3 years. Our ‘escape to the mountains’ to collaborate, share, and network is getting rave reviews. We’ll dig into the fast-changing SEO landscape while having some fun together, too,” said Jim Kreinbrink, President of Hyper Dog Media. “New tools, applications and tactics for SEO and digital marketing are entering our industry on a regular basis. SearchCon will help industry professionals become more savvy to effectively compete in the global marketplace. The presentations are advanced and actionable – no fluff allowed.”

For more information and to register for the SearchCon 2018 conference, visit https://searchcon.events. Join pre-conference discussions and thought topics on twitter (@searchconSEO #SearchCon) and facebook (@SearchCon).

About Hyper Dog Media

Hyper Dog Media is a professional search engine optimization agency located in Louisville, Colorado. They help small, medium and large organizations in the Denver, Colorado metro area achieve increased search ranking and targeted website traffic. Hyper Dog Media is on the cutting edge of search engine optimization, mixing innovative new strategies with tried-and-true best practices. For more information on Hyper Dog Media services, please visit us online at www.hyperdogmedia.com, on Facebook @hyperdogmedia or on twitter @DenverSEO.