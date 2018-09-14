Hurricane Preparation Guide from ASP Windows and Doors

As Hurricane Florence closes in on the Carolinas, ASP Windows and Doors offers a detailed guide on how to prepare and avoid tragedy throughout the east coast hurricane season.

The potential danger of Hurricane Florence demonstrates the importance of protecting your home and family during hurricane season. Besides bringing heavy wind and damaging rain, the storm surge from Florence could inundate low-lying coastal areas.

Forecasters say days of heavy rain from the storm also may cause devastating inland flooding.ASP Windows and Doors specializes in protecting homes from life-threatening conditions and wants homeowners to be aware of what hurricane preparedness entails. This Florida company has experience facing serious hurricanes like Irma and is familiar with preventative measures to minimize damages.

Check local media to see if you live in an evacuation area. Investigate how vulnerable your home is to storm surge, flooding, and powerful wind and familiarize yourself National Weather Service forecast advisories. Establish an emergency plan by gathering a list of contacts including state and county law enforcement, fire and rescue. Local hospitals, TV and radio stations should be accessible as well. Plan for locations away from home also as you never know exactly which direction the storm can travel. Remember to review suggestions from the CDC, EPA, and FDA as there can be hazards in tap water, food and the terrain around you. Assemble a disaster supply kit including nonperishable food, water, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, a first aid kit, a whistle, local maps, cell phone chargers and external phone batteries, moist towelettes, plastic bags, and a manual can opener. Supply kits may vary if you have a pet or infant with you. Make sure your home is ready for impact whether or not you plan on evacuating. Strap down the roof using hurricane clips to the frame of your home. Install bolts at the top and bottom of doors for extra protection against strong winds. You can purchase storm shutters or make your own out of thick plywood to cover windows and sliding doors. Apply Caulk around doors and windows to avoid rain damage and excess leakage. Be sure to clean out your gutter and drainage system so that excess water can flow away from your home. Familiarize yourself with your home insurance policy. Make sure you are covered for rebuilding during disasters and keep a lookout for policyholder discounts for storm damage readiness. These include proper storm shutters and roof attachments

Consider installing impact windows and doors in your home to avoid damage to your home this hurricane season.

