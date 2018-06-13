Hunter Douglas Architectural Selects SmartBIM Technologies for Digital Product Management

Norcross, GA (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

SmartBIM Technologies is pleased to announce that Hunter Douglas Architectural Ceilings and Walls selected its platform to provide digital product management and distribution services. The SmartBIM Platform offers an integrated BIM tool that allows manufacturers of building products to host, edit, manage and publish digital product content on their own websites – in addition to real-time syndication with the SmartBIM Library (http://library.smartbim.com).

“With studies showing that 85% of specifying architects want to get BIM and product content directly from the manufacturer, we are excited that Hunter Douglas Architectural will be using the SmartBIM Platform to make its digital product assets more widely available from their own website,” said Michael McCunney, Head of Marketing at SmartBIM Technologies.

Hunter Douglas Architectural produces a leading range of ceiling and wall systems, window coverings, and other architectural products. The company is known for its ability to collaborate with architects and designers to design and implement product solutions that meet project-specific requirements. The SmartBIM Platform will enable Hunter Douglas to enhance the service it provides to AEC customers, who want flawless BIM and digital product experiences.

“Hunter Douglas Architectural responds to the voice of our customers – the architects, engineers, contractors and specifiers who drive the AEC market,” said Steve Udolph, the National Sales Manager for Hunter Douglas Architectural Ceilings & Walls. “Adding SmartBIM services will further establish us as a company attuned to their needs.”

“We are very encouraged as a firm to be further collaborating with such an esteemed manufacturer and look forward to many additional years of partnership moving forward,” said Charles de Andrade, President of SmartBIM.

About Hunter Douglas Architectural

For more than 60 years, the architecture and design community has specified products from Hunter Douglas, the world leader in window coverings and a major manufacturer of architectural products. A tradition of bringing breakthrough products to market makes Hunter Douglas the choice for an array of innovative architectural solutions. For more information, visit: www.hunterdouglasarchitectural.com or call (800) 727-8953.

About SmartBIM Technologies

SmartBIM Technologies, the technology company behind the SmartBIM Platform, seeks to “Put the Power of BIM back in the hands of the Manufacturer” by empowering building product manufacturers to edit, manage, publish, and monetize their BIM and digital product content, connecting them directly with their commercial target market: architects, engineers, contractors, specifiers, building owners and facility managers (the AEC community) at the place they trust the most – the manufacturer’s own website.