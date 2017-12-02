Human Augmentation in Healthcare findings Revealed by Mind Commerce

Body Function Support Continues to Lead with Advancements seen in Co-Robotics

The global bionics market will reach $35B USD by 2023 of which approximately $30B will be directly associated with various healthcare sector solutions. In terms of solutions by body function area, the three largest revenue areas in decreasing order are anticipated to be orthopedics, heart, and brain related solutions.

The overall trend towards longer lives globally, and in particular extended lifespans in the developed world, continues to be the primary driver for augmentation. A secondary driver is increasing acceptance of electro-mechanical healthcare devices and robotics for life extension and quality of life improvement. This is largely a factor of education and awareness, but also due to improvements in system functionality and reliability, leading to improved consumer perception of risk/reward factors.

Human augmentation in healthcare includes a variety of solutions such as artificial organs, body part replacement, exoskeleton suits and robotics. In addition to saving lives, these solutions also provide quality of life improvements such as rehabilitation, elder care, work and lifestyle enablement.

Collaborative Robotics is a fast-growing area in healthcare that represents the use of robotics in collaboration with a human beings to enable functions that would otherwise be prohibitive due to physical limitations. Next to manufacturing and other industrial related areas, healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest growing Co-bot sector.

Human Augmentation in Healthcare: Bionics, Organ and Body Part Replacement, Exoskeletons, and Robotics 2018 – 2023 addresses the market for Bionics, Organ Replacement, Exoskeletons, and Robotics in the healthcare sector including technology assessment, product and service review, application evaluation, industry impact assessment, and competitive analysis. The report includes detailed forecasts covering many aspects of human augmentation in healthcare for 2018 through 2023.

