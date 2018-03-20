Hulikao Launches Personal Dark Web Monitoring Service Using Patented Data-Fingerprinting Technology

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

Hulikao Partners today launched comprehensive dark web monitoring services for individuals that uses patented data-fingerprinting technology.

This data fingerprinting technology can search the dark and deep web for personally subscribers personally identifiable information (PII) without having access to that information. This unique encryption technology protects the subscribers’ data while crawling the dark and deep web.

Large-scale data breaches are regular news, with even major multi-national companies like Equifax, Yahoo, AT&T and Comcast reporting significant hacks, consumers must be extremely proactive in protecting personal information including social security numbers, usernames and passwords and more.

Over three million personal records are compromised each day and more than 4,000 major data breaches affecting 4.2 billion personal records were stolen by cybercriminals in 2016, according to Risk Based Security’s 2016 Data Breach Report.

The dark web consists of websites existing on an encrypted network that can’t be found using traditional browsers or search engines. Most of these sites are hidden using the Tor encryption tool. The dark web is where stolen data is bought and sold, including credit card numbers, usernames and passwords, social security numbers and more. While the dark web makes up only about 3 percent of the internet, the damage cybercriminals do there costs companies and consumers millions every year.

The dark web is part of the deep web, which refers to all web pages that search engines can’t find, such as user databases, webmail pages, registration-required web forums, intranets and pages behind pay walls. About 90 percent of the entire internet is part of the deep web. To put that in perspective, the “surface web,” which consists of websites that can be found using traditional search engines, is estimated to be 500 times smaller than the deep web.

When Hulikao’s monitoring service finds personally identifiable information, it immediately sends the subscriber an email directing them to their personal dashboard with the incident report including total mentions of PII on the deep and dark web.

For more information, visit www.hulikao.com.

About Hulikao

Hulikao, based in Cincinnati, was founded in 2015 by Jeff Holtmeier and William Keiper, both software and technology experts. Holtmeier is an international technology and communications entrepreneur who has founded multiple successful global companies. His holding company GENext controls assets including companies in the U.S., China and Pakistan. Keiper has helmed large public and private companies in industries including enterprise and application software, technology and manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution, mergers and acquisitions advisory and management consulting. For more information, visit www.hulikao.com.