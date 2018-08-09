Hugh Simpson’s Borderline Decision, Released As the First Book in the Hap Stoner Series

Texas based author, Hugh D. Simpson has released his first novel in the Hap Stoner Series, titled, Borderline Decision. This military-thriller focuses on US Marine Corps Pilot Hap Stoner and volunteers from HMLA 767.

Texas based author, Hugh D. Simpson has released his first novel in the Hap Stoner Series, Borderline Decision. This military-thriller focuses on US Marine Corps Pilot Hap Stoner and volunteers from HMLA 767. The Marines are joined by a private global Intelligence Organization. Based on real life events from Simpson’s 20 years of service in the Marine Corps, Borderline Decision is action-packed and exhilarating. Borderline Decision is currently available on Amazon Kindle, Apple iBooks, Barnes and Noble Nook, Kobo, and more.

Hugh D. Simpson spent many years in the Marine Corps with a Combat deployment to Desert Storm and two West Pac deployments flying H46 E’s, UH-1N’s, and AH1-W helicopters. With so much knowledge and experience in the military-world, his love of history and geo-political events, he brings the action of war to the pages of his new thrilling novel, Borderline Decision.

Focusing on a US Marine Pilot Hap “Kang” Stoner and his team of seasoned pilots, the brotherhood of combat veterans is a bond not easily broken. They take on the task of righting wrongs where governments fear to tread. With confidence and self-assurance, Hap doesn’t back down to anyone. Taking a stand against FBI agents and engaging in a war of political turmoil will take him and his team on adventures they never expected.

During a mission south of the border, a Shadow Agent, along with two DEA agents go missing. While the Marine Commanding Officer is trying to protect the Marine Observation Post which was ambushed on a Southern Border hilltop, the administration labels him rogue. Hap, along with his fiery S.I. Carla, business partner in civilian life, Will Kellog, and Shadow operatives, take action, make sacrifices, and risk it all to do what’s right.

Military drama and action fill the pages of Simpson’s new book, coming out June 30, 2018. With first-hand knowledge and experience in the U.S. Marine Corps, Hugh D. Simpson brings a compelling and electrifying tale of doing what’s right, even when it means going up against the powers in Washington.

While his military experience has had a huge impact on his writing, Simpson also brings his civilian business experiences to light in creating the characters and story that make up Borderline Decision.

Mabel, Simpson’s wife, is a successful business / real estate attorney to go along with a Title Insurance Fee office for Fidelity National Title. With three adult children, Hugh brings his experiences of their careers, family, global dynamics, and military life, Simpson is able to give readers something fresh and exciting.

About 3 Span Publications

