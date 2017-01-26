Hueya Discovers Over 87% Of Users Are Overexposed Online

Today Hueya, the leader in cyber-crime prevention software, released findings that 87% of users are overexposed online. They discovered 50% of users are considered “at-risk”, and nearly 40% are considered “unsafe” or find themselves in a dangerous zone.

Hueya is releasing this data to mark the celebration of Data Privacy Day (celebrated internationally on January 28, 2017) and, in so doing, call awareness to issues surrounding individual privacy and protection as well as preventative solutions to the problem of overexposure.

Lewis Howell, Founder & CEO at Hueya, had this to say about the findings, “We’ve long known that, with the rising tide of cyber-crime, organizations are at risk. What our data shows is these issues are not simply an enterprise-level problem–they are also an individual problem. With Data Privacy Day taking place this week it seems the perfect time to expand the discussion of preventative solutions for individuals and families.”

About Hueya: Hueya is the leader in cyber-crime prevention software. Hueya’s state of the art software allows users to take control of their online identity and proactively protect their online world. Own your digital presence, or someone else will own it for you. To find out more:

www.hueya.io

About Data Privacy Day: Respecting Privacy, Safeguarding Data and Enabling Trust is the theme for Data Privacy Day (DPD), an international effort held annually on January 28 to create awareness about the importance of privacy and protecting personal information.

To find out more: https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about

About Hueya, Inc.

Hueya is the global leader in cyber-crime prevention software