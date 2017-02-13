How SEO National’s Donation Inspired a Nation

Founder of Utah SEO company donates nearly $2000 to pay off delinquent lunch balances at all seventeen Title I schools in Davis County.

Damon Burton, the founder of Utah-based search engine optimization company, SEO National, grew up in Davis County benefiting from free or reduced-lunches during his K-12 school years. Looking for ways to give back to the community, he decided to donate nearly $2,000 to pay off all delinquent lunch balances for families at all seventeen Title I schools in Davis County.

The donation received local news coverage, including KSL, Fox 13, and KUTV. The good deed even made national headlines and was featured by FoxNews.com, the Associated Press, Washington Post, and more.

“The way media featured this donation became an eye-opener for me and others. It is heart-warming to hear that the donation inspired others across the globe,” remarks Damon Burton.

Burton is referring to the dozens of people from across the country that have sent messages to him to let me know how the donation has opened their minds to many possibilities of helping others.

His donation to benefit the kids in the same school district that educated him was his way of giving back to the community. And Burton comments that tThe donation is not the end of SEO National’s giving back to the community. To learn more about Burton or to see other inspiring actions from SEO National, visit www.SEOnational.com.

