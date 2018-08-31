“How Flynn the Loh’li Conquered His Fears”: A New Timeless Children’s Fantasy?

A.R. Morris’ releases fantasy children’s book about how to overcome fear and the virtues of self-reliance.

Hodgenville, KY (PRUnderground) August 31st, 2018

A new picture book for ages 6-8, with middle grade appeal, focuses on the fear of Flynn, a young loh’li who climbs a mountain to conquer his fear of heights only to get stuck at the top. But Flynn doesn’t climb just any mountain in his home of Lok’Ree Valley in the fictional world of Nythoria. He climbs the tallest mountain he can find and that’s when things get tricky.

A.R. Morris, a farmer and horse trainer based in Kentucky, was inspired by a literary contest four years ago. “I was in the middle of writing my first novel when I came across the contest,” she says. “I never intended to write a children’s book, but the more I wrote the stronger I felt it would better serve the public, so I dropped out of the contest and focused on writing a book, one that I would have wanted to read as an eight-year-old. I then set a new goal to publish.”

But the book almost didn’t get published. In mid-2016, Morris signed with a vanity press located in Oklahoma that closed its doors in January 2017, breaching the contracts of over 30,000 authors and musicians. “I was devastated,” Morris states, adding that she nearly gave up on the book. “For two years I queried agents and publishers, receiving rejection after rejection, and so out of desperation I signed with a vanity press. I knew I shouldn’t have, but I did. It was a hard-learned lesson.”

She goes on to say that she found inspiration in her character Flynn, as it was her fear of failing again that stopped her from perusing her goals. Her persistence eventually paid off, and she signed with Black Rose Writing, an independent publisher located in Texas. Her book even placed runner-up in its first contest in May of this year. “If Flynn has taught me anything it’s that you can’t give up on yourself. There will be highs and lows, and the lows may even be down a deep, dark crevice, but it’s how we climb out that shows us what we’re truly capable of.”

A.R. Morris is currently working on the second book in the series, as well as an epic, young adult fantasy that also features the character Flynn. For more information about her upcoming projects, visit www.armorrisbooks.com.

Copies of How Flynn the Loh'li Conquered His Fears are available at all major booksellers

