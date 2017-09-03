HOUSTON STRONG Hawkeye T-Shirts launched to benefit Hurricane Harvey survivors

Stacey and Bo Porter SELF Cares Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery Fund partner with the University of Iowa Alumni Club to provide relief for Hurricane Harvey survivors

Houston, Texas (PRUnderground) September 3rd, 2017

The Stacey and Bo Porter SELF Cares Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery fund was created to provide relief to survivors devastated by the storm. The damage from Hurricane Harvey hit Houston and surrounding areas extremely hard. The recovery and relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be a lengthy ongoing process that requires all community leaders to pitch in and provide support to those in need. During this time it is important that the city come together to help one another pick up the pieces from this catastrophic natural disaster.

As current Houston residents and proud University of Iowa Alumni, Stacey and Bo Porter were compelled to assist those impacted by this historic storm. It is with great honor and gratitude that Stacey and Bo Porter announce that the Houston Iowa Alumni Club in partnership with the University of Iowa Alumni Club will be selling HOUSTON STRONG Hawkeye T-Shirts, with black and gold lettering and a Tiger Hawk on the state of Texas where Houston is located. 100 % of the proceeds will benefit the Stacey and Bo Porter SELF Cares Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery Fund. Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye, Go Hawks Go!

T-shirts can be purchased via the Stacey and Bo Porter SELF Foundation website at http://sbpselffoundation.org/houston-strong. Below are the T-Shirt Prices:

· S-XL- $25 plus S&H ($10)

· 2XL- $27 plus S&H ($10)

· 3XL-4XL- $29 plus S&H ($10)

Thus far the Stacey and Bo Porter SELF Foundation has donated $10,000; nevertheless we need your support to allow the SELF Foundation to continue its efforts during the aftermath of the storm. Thank you in advance for your purchase and support of Stacey and Bo Porter SELF Cares Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery efforts.

