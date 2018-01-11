Houston Rodeo Promo Code: Ticket Down Issues Promo/Coupon/Offer Code for Houston Rodeo Concerts

Ticket Down has cheap 2018 Houston Rodeo tickets (HLSR) for all upcoming concerts between February 27th – March 18th. Add promo code RODEO for special savings.

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Houston Rodeo concert tickets. The lineup for the 2018 Houston Rodeo includes: Garth Brooks, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Leon Bridges, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Cody Johnson, Calibre 50, Zac Brown Band, J. Balvin, OneRepublic, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Brad Paisley.

Each night during the annual livestock show and rodeo, one popular band/performer will perform for all fans in addition to the other activities being held at the event. The 2018 show will feature artists from a wide variety of genres which will attract perhaps a record crowd to this annual event in Houston.

The 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be held from February 27th to March 18th. This exciting annual event has the distinction of being one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. The Houston Rodeo also has a 10K race, carnival and barbecue competition.

2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lineup/Schedule:

Garth Brooks on Tuesday, February 27th (2/27/18)

Little Big Town on Wednesday, February 28th (2/28/18)

Blake Shelton on Thursday, March 1st (3/1/18)

Leon Bridges on Friday, March 2nd (3/2/18)

Kelsea Ballerini on Saturday, March 3rd (3/3/18)

Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 4th (3/4/18)

Rascal Flatts on Monday, March 5th (3/5/18)

Jason Aldean on Tuesday, March 6th (3/6/18)

Thomas Rhett on Wednesday, March 7th (3/7/18)

Luke Bryan on Thursday, March 8th (3/8/18)

Chris Young on Friday, March 9th (3/9/18)

Cody Johnson on Saturday, March 10th (3/10/18)

Calibre 50 on Sunday, March 11th (3/11/18)

Zac Brown Band on Monday March 12th (3/12/18)

J. Balvin on Tuesday, March 13th (3/13/18)

OneRepublic on Wednesday, March 14th (3/14/18)

Keith Urban on Thursday, March 15th (3/15/18)

Chris Stapleton on Friday, March 16th (3/16/18)

Brad Paisley on Saturday, March 17th (3/17/18)

Garth Brooks on Sunday, March 18th (3/18/18)

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was first held in 1931 and is currently held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (formerly Reliant Stadium). Prior to taking the show to home of the National Football League’s Houston Texans, the fair was held at the Houston Astrodome. The fair is also known as RodeoHouston or HLSR and is the largest live entertainment and livestock show in the world. It is one of the things the city of Houston is known for and can be compared to events like Mardi Gras for New Orleans and the Times Square Ball in New York City.

The lineup for 2018 includes an amazing mix of music genres including country music stars,latin music favorites, teen heartthrobs and more. In 2018, there are a plethora of country acts. Some of the popular country music artists which will be performing at NRG Stadium in conjunction with the Houston Rodeo include: Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

In previous years top notch entertainment acts as Garth Brooks, Selena Gomez, Brooks and Dunn, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, ZZ Top, Jonas Brothers, The Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Janet Jackson, KISS, Train, Blake Shelton, Styx, Pitbull and George Strait have performed here at the Houston Rodeo.

