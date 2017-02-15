Houston Conference Spotlights U.S. Heightened Natural Gas, NGL Demand

ADI Analytics to Present Comprehensive View of 2017 Oil and Gas Market

The dramatic increase in the supply of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from North American shale plays creates numerous opportunities for its use, conversion and monetization.

ADI Analytics , a Houston-based consulting firm, has identified several growth opportunities and market trends to monetize natural gas and NGLs based on various factors including commodity prices, capital projects, technology innovations and government regulations.

Building on these insights, ADI Analytics will host the 2017 North America Natural Gas & NGL Forum in Houston, Texas to present companies, investors, project developers and OEMs with a comprehensive growth strategy for the 2017 oil and gas landscape.

The forum will take place on Tuesday, February 28, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at ABB Automation and Power Center , 3700 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77079. The event will feature a wide range of oil and gas industry professionals and include lively discussions, in-depth presentations, networking breaks and a reception. Tickets may be purchased here: http://bit.ly/2jVatdT.

“Our primary goal is to facilitate robust conversations and actionable insights on the current state and outlook for natural gas demand and options to profitably monetize North American gas,” said Uday Turaga, Founder and CEO of ADI Analytics.

Featured topics will include: the 2017 supply, demand, and capex outlook; demand for power generation; exports via pipeline and small- to large-scale LNG projects; conversion into liquid fuels and chemicals (GTL and MTG); emerging markets for LNG and methanol; NGL conversion; regulatory issues; and new technologies and innovations.

“We have structured the forum as a series of discussions so attendees can engage our speakers during presentations featuring insights from ADI’s research and consulting work,” Turaga said.

About ADI Analytics

ADI Analytics is a boutique market research and management consulting firm specializing in oil and gas, energy and chemicals. Its areas of expertise include exploration and production, fuels and refining, LNG, and chemicals. Clients have included ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Marathon, BASF, NOVA, Mitsui, Reliance, KKR and the U.S. Department of Energy.