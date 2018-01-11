Housesafe Training and Education Announce Two New Services For the Property Inspection Industry

Australia (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

HOUSESAFE FOUNDATION

Housesafe Foundation is an organization for support and care regarding home inspectors well-being and backyard swimming pool safety.

Howard Ryan, Managing Director of Housesafe said “Although the Foundation offers to consult and rectify non-compliant pool barrier fencing where a child has drowned, the Housesafe Foundation is not a charity. Our goal is also to help prevent children drowning in backyard swimming pools and to ensure our fellows have access to the essential information they need to do their job properly and with due care and skill”.

As a fellow member of the Foundation, Property Inspectors receives ongoing support as and when needed, access to relevant Australian Standards for home inspections, care in relation to assisting in all types of questioning, access to legal and engineering support, mediation and assistance with client disputes.

HOUSESAFE METH TESTING AND NARCOTICS ASSOCIATES

With the increase in homes and even hotels being used as Meth Labs, the Property Inspection industry is seeing a rise in the need to inspect properties for Meth contamination.

As frightening as this sounds, it is unfortunately, a fact that tens of thousands of homes have gone undetected as meth labs or had occupants using heavy amounts of the drug ice where chemical residue can seep into soft furnishings, carpets, even walls and ceilings, leaving unwitting new tenants or owners exposed to serious health risks. Meth labs leave contamination, which settles on the hard surfaces and then gets into carpets, furnishings and timber frames.

“The Meth lab problem is especially worrisome for people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and skin and eye issues and in particular children. Another frightening and extremely worrisome problem is children living in a meth-contaminated home can have the drug Ice in their system. Just by moving into a contaminated home, and adult or child may become an unwitting ice addict even though you have never touched the drug. Children can absorb enough third-hand meth equivalent to a moderate meth user”, said Mr Ryan.

Homes contaminated with Meth manufacturing or heavy drug use need specialist cleaning and decontamination, which can cost between $25K to $150K.

The meth contamination of housing problem is one that Governments and Landlords don’t want to talk about even though it is destroying lives because there are no rules or guidelines that Real Estate Agents have to disclose.

It is currently not compulsory to report or test for meth labs or use in homes leaving unsuspecting tenants and purchasers at risk. Just over 60% of meth labs in properties found by the police are rental properties. And that’s not the only problem; It’s not just meth labs, it’s users smoking ice that also can leave contamination.

Hotels and motels are also being used as makeshift meth labs. Hotels are becoming an increasingly popular location for criminals to set up meth labs; because of the space, they can use to cook the meth and then leave without being caught.

Housesafe Meth Testing and Narcotics Associates are highly trained to discover contamination in housing and hotels which can result in preventing a purchaser buying a contaminated property or unsuspecting tenant being subjected to health risks.

About Housesafe Training and Education

Housesafe Inspection Training & Education was founded by Howard Ryan, a Sydney-based housing inspector with decades of experience. He and his team have a passion to help other inspectors – both men and women – to work to a high standard of excellence.

We have trained over 1,800 people so far nationally and internationally, from individual inspectors to large project builders like Metricon Homes, Zac Homes, Wisdom Homes, Mojo Homes, Masterton Homes and McDonald Jones Homes. In fact, New Construction Intelligence sessions for construction companies are now a large part of our business and intellectual property.