House of Blues in Anaheim, CA is Hosting Blue Midnight on August 31st 2018

Come see this new band at House of Blues in Anaheim. Blue Midnight is a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser. Must See Show!

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 22nd, 2018

About Blue Midnight – They are a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser.

Blue Midnight blends a variety of sounds together. It is a combination of classical symphony orchestra with the grungy rock sounds of the 90s. The band is currently working on their first album called Eternal Wish. It will be released in Fall of 2018.

The band’s influences are: Nirvana, Bjork, Kate Bush, Korn, Within Temptation, Evanescence, Alanis Morrisette, Linkin Park, Portishead, and Muse. There are also underlying influences of Beethoven and Danny Elfman.

Venue: House of Blues Anaheim, CA, 400 Disney Way #337, Anaheim, CA 92802

When hitting up a concert in Anaheim, one must include House of Blues on their list. House of Blues is the ultimate night out. It’s where great food sets the stage for amazing live concerts. House of Blues provides VIP experiences with the world’s best artists and is truly where music and food feed the soul.

To purchase tickets for this show, on August 31st at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA follow this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-midnight-at-the-house-of-blues-anaheim-tickets-48581181622

About Blue Midnight

Blue Midnight is a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser.

Blue Midnight blends a variety of sounds together. It is a combination of classical symphony orchestra and ethereal sounding vocals with the heavy rock sounds of the metal scene. The band is currently working on their first album called Eternal Wish. It will be released in Fall of 2018.

The band’s influences are Nirvana, Bjork, Muse, Mozart, Portishead, Beethoven, Evanescence, Within Temptation, Korn, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, Metallica and Linkin Park.

The current members of the band are Justine Glaser (lead vocals), Todd McCool (rhythm guitar), Mike Hill (bass), Matt Hornbeck (lead guitar), Edgar Sandoval (violin), and David Allen (drums).

Shows and Show Dates

August 31st – House of Blues Anaheim

October 10th – Three Clubs

December 17th – Whiskey a Go Go